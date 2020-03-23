Seahawks’ Starter Among Cut Candidates

As the Seahawks await Jadeveon Clowney’s decision, the team could consider releasing several players to expand their available cap space. This is less likely to happen if Clowney opts to leave the Seahawks, but we could see a few roster moves if the pass rusher decides to stay in the Pacific Northwest.

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported that tight end Ed Dickson, safety Tedric Thompson and center Justin Britt are the Seahawks most in danger of being released. Some fans may be surprised Britt’s name is on the list given he is the Seahawks’ starting center.

The challenge is Britt is coming off a season-ending knee injury and is set to make $8.25 million next season. The Seahawks’ center’s cap hit is even more at $11.4 million, per Spotrac. Seattle could look to restructure Britt’s deal rather than release him, but the team may have a bit more flexibility since they have signed four offensive linemen so far this offseason.

The Seahawks Have Allowed Thompson to Seek a Trade

Thompson is the least-surprising name on this list given it has already been reported that the Seahawks are allowing the safety to seek a trade. Thompson suffered a season-ending injury and is a bit more expendable since the Seahawks traded for Quandre Diggs last season.

“Seattle #Seahawks starting free safety Tedric Thompson has been given permission to seek a trade, source said. Would likely be for a late-round draft pick,” Rapoport reported on Twitter.

If the Seahawks are unable to find a trade partner, Thompson is expected to be released.

K.J. Wright Is Expected to Remain on the Seahawks’ Roster

There had been some speculation that linebacker K.J. Wright could be a player the Seahawks consider releasing. The deadline has passed for Wright to receive his roster bonus, so it would be surprising if the linebacker is not with the Seahawks next season. Hawk Blogger’s @EvaninSea detailed why Wright is likely to be with the Seahawks in 2020.

“It is safe to say that KJ Wright will not be cut by the Seahawks to make cap room for 2020. A restructure is possible, of course – but he receives a $1M roster bonus on Sunday. Seahawks had till 4PM ET to cut him before the bonus, and it looks like they didn’t make a move,” @EvaninSEA tweeted.

Roster Cuts Likely Depend on Clowney’s Decision

All these decisions go back to what happens with Clowney and the size of his deal. Cuts are likely if the Seahawks re-sign Clowney and want to add another key pass rusher like Everson Griffen. If Clowney leaves in free agency, the Seahawks could use this cap space earmarked for the pass rusher to pursue other players starting with defensive ends.

Over the Cap projects the Seahawks to have just over $18 million in cap space. This does not fully account for some of the Seahawks free agent signings they have made in recent days. Clowney has been looking for an annual salary of $20 million but has been unable to find it on the market.