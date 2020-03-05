Joel Embiid Announces New Nickname after ‘Jeopardy’ Fiasco

This is the story of how “The Process” turned into the “Do a 180.” It looks like Joel Embiid is back to having fun.

The All-Star center has been absent from the Sixers’ lineup since Feb. 26 but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping tabs on his team from the couch — and from watching everyone’s favorite game show “Jeopardy.”

Embiid was the answer (maybe question?) to a clue on Wednesday night’s episode in the category of “Current Sports Nicknames.”

Host Alex Trebek read the following clue: Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname of his that also describes the 76ers’ strategy of improving the team.

To which contestant Paul responded: What is “Do a 180.”

No one chimed in with the correct response. Unfortunately, that seems to be a common theme when it comes to sports questions on “Jeopardy.” However, Embiid himself must have been watching at home with a trusting grin on his face.

A few hours later, the 7-footer took to social media to officially announce that he was changing his current nickname from “The Process” to “Do a 180” and even posted a video of a young Embiid — he’s wearing No. 23 in the clip — doing a 180 pass for his junior varsity team at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Embiid had particular fun with the “Jeopardy” fiasco on Instagram where he wrote: “New year, New me!!! You can now call me JOEL “DO A 180” EMBIID”

Embiid Started Playing Basketball at Age 15

The incredible story about how Joel Embiid started playing basketball has been told and retold a million times. We won’t bore you with all the details, although it should be noted that Embiid was doing crazy things even as a youngster.

He was discovered by fellow Cameroonian and NBA player Luc Mbah a Moute when he was 15 years old, then enrolled at Monteverde Academy. But he transferred after only one year there due to lack of playing time and went on to star at The Rock School where he averaged 13 points and 9.7 rebounds per game as a high school senior. From there, Embiid went to the University of Kansas and eventually was drafted third overall in 2014. The rest, as they say, is history.

Trademarking the Nickname “The Process”

Yes, Alex Trebek was right when he claimed that Joel Embiid had trademarked the nickname “The Process.”

The big man first applied for the trademark in October 2016 and was officially granted rights to the phrase on May 14, 2019. According to documents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the trademark can be used for apparel, including shirts, sweatpants, shorts, sweatpants, hats and flip flops.

Embiid actually had 20 pending trademark requests at the time, with the first one applying strictly to a clothing brand line. Per Gerben Law, he later filed claims for things like basketball camps, snow globes, toys, fitness facilities, athletic bags, and more.

Has Embiid renounced “The Process” for good and changed his nickname to “Do a 180” in honor of his “Jeopardy” immortality? Probably not, although it wouldn’t be the first time the Sixers superstar turned his back on “The Process.”

After the Sixers lost a heartbreaking Game 7 to the Toronto Raptors in last year’s playoffs, Embiid defiantly said that he “didn’t give a damn about the process.” Perhaps this new nickname will stick and alleviate some of that pent-up pain. Then again, you never know with Embiid.