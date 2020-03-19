3 in Sixers Organization Test Positive for Coronavirus

The list of players and organizations affected by the Coronavirus continues to grow. Add the Philadelphia 76ers to it.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, three members of the Sixers organization have tested positive for COVID-19. No specific names or roles were mentioned in the report. The team tested players, coaches, and specific basketball operations support staff, per the Sixers. No players were immediately considered in jeopardy. Philadelphia put out a statement about the situation which remains fluid.

“The Philadelphia 76ers, in consultation with medical experts and the NBA, received the recommendation that certain individuals from the organization, including players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff, be tested for COVID-19. The tests were secured and processed privately. Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other test results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required. Pursuant to CDC guidelines, the individuals are in self-isolation and will be mentored closely by medical professionals. The health of our players, staff, fans, and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time.”

While no players were mentioned as being infected, it’s worth monitoring how everything plays out. Remember, the Sixers hosted the Pistons on March 11 and beat them 124-106 in their last game before the NBA season was postponed. The Pistons had played the Utah Jazz on March 7 in Detroit and two Jazz players tested positive for the Coronavirus in the days after that game.

Joel Embiid Celebrates 26th Birthday on March 16

Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid celebrated his 26th birthday on March 16, mainly by playing video games if his social media posts are to be believed. Embiid is a huge fan of FIFA 21, arguably the best soccer game on the market.

Embiid scored a team-high 30 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds last week in the Sixers’ 124-106 win over the Pistons. It was his first game back since spraining his left shoulder on Feb. 26 against Cleveland.

The 7-footer took to Twitter on March 16 to show off a new haircut — a creative four-pronged Afro puff — and expressed his support of the drastic measures undertaken to curb the spread of COVID-19. Trust the process.

“Blessed to see another year but damn I’m getting old,” Embiid wrote. “I wish it could’ve been in different circumstances but all we can do is Pray and take the necessary measures to protect ourselves and others.”

Embiid was averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in 30.2 minutes per game for the Sixers. He qualified for his third straight All-Star game despite battling through injuries and “load management” issues.

