Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan Reveals Favorite Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Memory

On Wednesday Spurs shooting guard, DeMar DeRozan was a guest on Sneak Peek Live hosted by 11 NBA veteran Nate Robinson present by Nice Kicks. The two were talking about a variety of different topics including DeRozan’s favorite Kobe Bryant memory.

“It’s different now, but I remember my first couple of years in the league, if you played against a person, you couldn’t wear their shoes… I always wore Kobes, bro, but whenever we played the Lakers, I didn’t wear them,” said DeRozan.

“So there was one game we were playing the Lakers in Toronto, and I said ‘man, f*** that, he ain’t about to kill us and I got his shoes on’ … So I wore some Jordan 10s. As soon as he walked on the court, he was mad as a motherf***… He said ‘this is what you on? That’s what you’re doing?’ … I said ‘my bad bro, I got you, I got you.”

Back in January, Nickelodeon Game Shakers’ star Sheldon Bailey shared with me a conversation, he had with Kobe Bryant during there time on a Guitar Hero Commercial back in the late 2000s.

“I stood in for Kobe, but I also worked on multiple projects with Kobe Bryant. I would say six or seven commercials in various ways. I was always impressed by him, but the most that I got to talk with him was on the guitar hero commercials, and I talked him about when he spoke to us at the Adidas All-American camp whenever I was a kid,” Bailey told me during a recent phone interview.

“I was like 16 years old, and he was an NBA superstar and just married his wife [Vanessa]. He pulled up in a limousine, and he had this beautiful wife, and all the kids are tripping, and like oh my god,, it’s Kobe Bryant. His speech about basketball was different, and how he approached the game really opened up my mind with his preparation and the mental edge he had on the game was incredible.”

Bryant passed away on January 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Bryant was 41 years old. It was later reported, the controversial then reported that Bryant’s second-oldest daughter Gianna Maria-Onore [Gigi] was also on board when the helicopter crash along with seven other victims.

When new broke numerous members of the basketball release statement including Bryant’s mentor and idol growing up Michael Jordan.

“I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much,” said Jordan, per Sports Illustrated. “He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.”

