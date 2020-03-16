NFL Rumors: Eagles Looking for ‘Action’ in Trade & Free Agency

The NFL’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement is firmly in place so let the fun begin. Free agency is officially underway.

The Eagles are looking to be major players in both the trade market and free agency with an estimated $36.4 million in salary-cap space, per OverTheCap. The team has needs across the board, most notably at wide receiver and cornerback, and names like Byron Jones and Robby Anderson keep appearing on rumor sheets. They also hold the No. 21 pick in a historically good draft class for receivers.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, GM Howie Roseman is “all about that action” and the Eagles could have “a trick or two up their sleeves.” La Canfora mentioned the team signing Jones in free agency and trading for Anderson while potentially keeping Alshon Jeffery.

Roseman also elaborated on how the Eagles plan to conduct business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We’ve spent the whole (2019) season preparing for this offseason,” Roseman told the team’s official website. “The preparation for the draft really started last May and the same for free agency, so that’s our job. Technology is so great.”

DeAndre Hopkins Emerges as Potential Trade Target

Stop the presses! There is a chance the best receiver in football could be available in a trade. But the asking price will probably be incredibly steep.

The Houston Texans may be shopping DeAndre Hopkins, per NBC Sports’ Peter King. The 27-year-old receiver recorded a career-low in yards per catch (11.2) last season and the Texans are in dire need of draft capital. Houston doesn’t own a top-50 pick over the next two years after trading away their first-round pick in 2020 and their first- and second-round picks in 2021.

Per @peter_king there are teams who believe WR DeAndre Hopkins could be available via trade Hopkins: 3rd most valuable WR since 2013 What would you be willing to trade for him? pic.twitter.com/bMS1y0JavM — PFF (@PFF) March 16, 2020

Hopkins, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, would be a guy they could potentially deal in return for a massive haul. How much? Well, you would have to think the offer would start at two first-round picks or something similar to what Jalen Ramsey netted. Hopkins still made 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in what some called a “down year.” He has 632 catches for 8,602 yards in seven seasons.

Obviously, Hopkins would be a coup for the Eagles to acquire in a trade. He is arguably the best receiver in football — in the top-5 conversation without a doubt — and would provide Carson Wentz with a playmaker the likes of which he’s never seen before. That price tag could be an issue. Roseman has often balked at giving up first-round picks, especially for guys not in their primes. It will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

Christian Kirksey Signs with Packers

When Christian Kirksey was cut by the Browns last week, some speculated he might be a good fit for the Eagles.

The veteran linebacker has a sterling reputation as a strong tackler and respected leader in the locker room. However, there were concerns about a drop-off in play. Not to worry, Kirksey has signed elsewhere.

#Packers are signing LB Christian Kirksey, per his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC. Two year, $16 million deal. Reunited with Mike Pettine, who was the #Browns coach when Cleveland drafted him. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2020

The 27-year-old will sign a two-year contract worth $16 million to join the Green Bay Packers. Kirksey has 484 total tackles and 11.5 sacks in six NFL seasons, all spent in Cleveland. The salary seems a tad high as many predicted he might be had on a one-year “prove it” type of deal. That wasn’t the case. The market has been set for experienced linebackers.

