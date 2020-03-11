TNT’s Charles Barkley Shades Warriors Draymond Green Again

Getty Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Draymond Green

Last week Warriors forward Draymond Green slammed TNT Analyst Charles Barkley after Barkley’s comment that Green had his regular triple singles following being in the second quarter against the Lakers.

“He had his normal triple-single,” Barkley said on TNT. “He talks all that stuff when he’s got them, other boys, with him. Now he’s out there, and gotta fight for himself and he just don’t wanna play.

“Give me a break. Y’all better quit tellin’ me, you can play and who can’t play. I know who can play.”

When Green was asked about those comments, he suggested that Barkley watch his mouth before he takes his job.

“(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too, said Green via The Athletics Anthony Slater. He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.”

The back and forth between the two has been happening for a while, but Barkley has been teeing off on Green due to the down season the Warriors are experiencing with Klay Thompson out for the whole year, and Stephen Curry missing 50 plus games with a broken left-hand injury.

Barkley was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports and was asked how Draymond Green would do as an analyst.

“I think [Draymond is] a good player and a great guy. I like messing with him, but he’s got the perfect face for radio!”
He continued by sharing that he felt Green doesn’t have a face for TV. “He don’t have a TV face! He could do the job, but he doesn’t have a face for TV.”
Barkley was also a guest on The Dan Patrick Show, and Patrick asked Barkley if his job was safe, and when Green might take his position after Green threatened to replace him at TNT.”My job is safe, said Barkley. Dan, Draymond Green is a nice guy like Draymond, he is a good player. But do know what he is? He is the guy in the boy band that is the least important member and thinks the crowd is cheering for him, but he doesn’t realize he is standing next to Justin Timberlake,” said Barkley.  “Yeah, he is the least famous person in the boy band… Enjoy being in the band because you are never going to have any hit singles.”

Green Recently Inked a Deal With Converse

Last week,  ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Green inked an endorsement deal with Converse to become their highest-profile athlete since Dwyane Wade in the early 2000s.

Nike bought out Converse in 2003 for $305 million

