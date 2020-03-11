TNT’s Charles Barkley Shades Warriors Draymond Green Again

Last week Warriors forward Draymond Green slammed TNT Analyst Charles Barkley after Barkley’s comment that Green had his regular triple singles following being in the second quarter against the Lakers.
“He had his normal triple-single,” Barkley said on TNT. “He talks all that stuff when he’s got them, other boys, with him. Now he’s out there, and gotta fight for himself and he just don’t wanna play.
“Give me a break. Y’all better quit tellin’ me, you can play and who can’t play. I know who can play.”
When Green was asked about those comments, he suggested that Barkley watch his mouth before he takes his job.
“(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too, said Green via The Athletics Anthony Slater. He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.”
The back and forth between the two has been happening for a while, but Barkley has been teeing off on Green due to the down season the Warriors are experiencing with Klay Thompson out for the whole year, and Stephen Curry missing 50 plus games with a broken left-hand injury.
Barkley was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports and was asked how Draymond Green would do as an analyst.
Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!
Green Recently Inked a Deal With Converse
Last week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Green inked an endorsement deal with Converse to become their highest-profile athlete since Dwyane Wade in the early 2000s.
Nike bought out Converse in 2003 for $305 million
READ NEXT: Stern Fined Bulls $200k for Michael Jordan Wearing 23 in 95 Playoffs, Says Ex Magic