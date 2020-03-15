Tom Brady’s Free Agency Decision Narrowed to 2 Teams: Report

Tom Brady‘s future is starting to come clearer into focus with a number of his potential suitors bowing out of the sweepstakes just days before the start of NFL free agency.

According to NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the last two teams in contention to secure the legendary quarterback’s talents for the 2020 season and beyond after his “No. 1 choice” — the San Francisco 49ers — decided not to pursue him and stick with former Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Tennessee Titans also eliminated themselves as a possible destination for Brady on Sunday afternoon when they agreed to a four-year, $118 million deal with current starter Ryan Tannehill to cement their future at quarterback for the foreseeable future.

One factor that could become pivotal in Brady’s decision-making for next season is the ongoing global pandemic with the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has suspended and canceled major sports leagues and competitions around the world — including the NBA, NHL, MLS and NCAA Tournament.

The NFL has already put into place several restrictions on the pre-draft process while numerous teams have instituted travel bans for their staff, but an unclear timetable on the virus’ containment in the United States puts in question the rest of the league’s activities this year.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports, there are concerns the virus could result in the reduction or elimination of the NFL’s offseason program, which would “make it harder for Brady to make the adjustment to a new team, new offseason, new coaching staff, new everything.”

As a result, the Patriots could find themselves with more leverage in negotiations with Brady to ensure he returns for at least another year in New England.

