Warriors’ Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry Weigh-in on no Fans Due to Coronavirus [Watch]

Earlier today Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the Golden State Warriors will play their home game on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets without any fans in the stands. As the City of San Francisco has banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people, according to SFGate.com.

The NBA has been looking at several solutions to combat the threat of the Coronavirus, which included playing in empty arenas, relocating to other cities that haven’t reported an outbreak, or even canceling games entirely. They have already limited access to players by sending out a memo, not to high-five fans, sign autographs, stopped locker room access to the press, and only allowing team personnel to enter.

Warriors Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr Weigh-in on Coronavirus

Earlier today, the Golden State Warriors held a press conference according to YouTube user LetsGoWarriors. During the press conference, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr addressed the media.

“I think when we found out there wouldn’t be any fans, we just didn’t know what to expect. I have been in this league for a very long time and never had to deal with something like this. So, it will be different and weird,” said Curry. “I obviously understand the perspective and the decision in terms of trying to do our part to stop the spread and keep people safe first and foremost and deal with the repercussions to what that means going forward.”

Curry was later asked how his last week has been since he was out with [just] the regular flu.

” I think it is obviously different, but deal with the cards that you have been dealt with. I was excited to come back and play and started to feel a little under the weather. The seasonal flu comes and goes for a lot of different people from different walks of life,” Curry said. “But, obviously, now it’s a little eye-raising as it should be with the coronavirus. I had to go through my necessary process and steps to make sure I was alright, my family, and my teammates with all the experts in terms of who was in charge of that process.”

Curry has missed over 50 games this season due to a broken left hand.

As for head coach Steve Kerr, he also shared his opinion on hearing the news that they won’t be playing in front of fans.

“I think everyone is trying to soak in. This whole thing happened pretty quickly over the last couple of weeks. Just the severity and the enormity of it. So, we addressed our players this morning and everyone was just trying to take it all in and process it,” said Kerr. “There wasn’t a whole lot of discussion, but there were a few questions. But everyone involved is trying to sort through this and the players are no different than any of us.”

After their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, the Warriors were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

