How to Watch Women of Troy HBO Documentary Online Without Cable

USC Women’s basketball takes center stage on HBO Tuesday night in the Women of Troy documentary, which premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Women of Troy’ Preview

The Women of Troy documentary on HBO chronicles the USC Trojans women’s basketball team of the mid-1980s. Led by Cheryl Miller and Cynthia Cooper, the women of USC won back-to-back national championships in 83-84, becoming the first women’s team to head to the White House to meet the President.

Directed by Alison Ellwood and produced by Gary Cohen, Women of Troy looks at the players, coaches, and staff at the University of Southern California who helped turn the university into a sports powerhouse. The film also covers the USC women’s team after their championship run, including the Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson-led 1993-94 team that was championship bound until it saw its head coach Marianne Stanley dismissed after requesting to be paid a salary comparable to the men’s coach at the time.

The documentary includes interviews with several former players and coaches including Miller, Cooper, Paula and Pam McGee, Juliette Robinson, Rhonda Windham and former USC head coach Linda Sharp.

“These women were trailblazers whose talent and charisma created new possibilities for women in basketball and in countless other pursuits,” Ellwood, director of the film, noted. “Cheryl Miller, Cynthia Cooper and their teammates left the game of the past behind and created the game we know and love today.”

Miller was particularly revolutionary to the women’s game. She averaged over 20 points a game her four seasons with the program and was the NCAA Women’s Player of the Year in both 1984-85. She was also later drafted by a men’s league, but knee injuries prevented her from playing too long professionally.

The film goes into detail about the mis-repaired ACL injury that likely cost Miller her playing career. “I was robbed of a precious gift that at times I took for granted,” Miller says in the film about her injury. “I remember the great feeling of loss … like a toothless lion, no longer at the top of the food chain.”

Through it all, though, Miller is glad this documentary has been made.

“HBO did a heck of a job with this — I didn’t know it was going to be that thorough, but it was really, really awesome,” Miller told the Los Angeles Times. “It jogged a lot of great memories and emotions. What I took away from it was how they capture the essence and personalities of our team.”