WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley Reveals Favorite Gimmick in Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is one of the most recognized wrestlers in the world, alter egos such as Cactus Jack, Mankind, Dude Love, and even Saint Mick, but out of all the gimmicks that he used to do, which one was his favorite and why?

Well, Mrs. Foley’s baby boy was recently asked by TMZ Sports and shared which one was his favorite. The Hall of Famer stated that his favorite was Corporate Dude Love.

“I’m gonna go with ‘Corporate Dude Love,” Foley said. “Where I got to dance with Mr. McMahon!” That’s the first time I’ve ever given that answer!” “I had a couple of epic matches with Stone Cold Stevie Austin too.”

Foley was then asked where Mankind ranked on his list.

“Oh, yeah, Mankind was up there. Mankind as a whole, especially the ladder day Mankind, who teamed up with a little known entity named Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. We did some good things together.

TMZ Sports’ last question to Foley was about Mr. Socko and with the coronavirus scare. Would he still put Mr. Socko down people’s throat in this climate?

“Oh Yeah, I would just have to suddenly put some hand sanitizer to make sure I was taking care of my opponents, and it will still be equally effective,” said Foley.

Mick Foley Reveals His Favorite WWE Alter Ego, It Ain't Mankind! | TMZ SportsHe's been Cactus Jack, Mankind and even Saint Mick … but pro wrestling legend Mick Foley says his favorite WWE alter ego isn't any of those guys — it's someone way more corporate! SUBSCRIBE — http://tmz.me/j0hSW37 About TMZ Sports: Some of the best stories in sports have been off the field and we’re reporting on athletes from NFL, NBA, UFC, WWE, MLB and more! Subscribe to TMZ Sports on YouTube for the latest news, exclusive interviews, clips from TMZ Sports on FS1 and videos of your favorite athletes and celebs. Need More TMZ? TMZ Sports Website: http://tmz.me/jMBERbb LIKE TMZ on Facebook! http://tmz.me/9sGB00a FOLLOW TMZ on Twitter! http://tmz.me/9LeeNWQ FOLLOW TMZ on Instagram! http://tmz.me/ep7d8Bn TMZ on TV & TMZ Sports on FS1 Tune In Info: http://tmz.me/ccuirUZ TMZ is on iOS! http://tmz.me/ecOjgiH TMZ is on Android! http://tmz.me/pkwieRA Got a Tip? Contact TMZ: http://tmz.me/UsxYCvE Check out TMZ, TMZ Live, and toofab! TMZ: http://tmz.me/fPrTwZt Subscribe! TMZ: http://tmz.me/wONe5NO TMZ Live: http://tmz.me/GxCXCfl Subscribe! TMZ Live: http://tmz.me/cLxA82p Toofab: http://tmz.me/dsXztns Subscribe! toofab: http://tmz.me/VeVLMmi https://www.youtube.com/c/tmzsports 2020-03-08T09:00:09.000Z

Foley Details how WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was Brought Back After Being Released in 2014

Drew McIntrye will face Brock Lensar at WrestleMania 36 next month in Tampa, Florida, after winning the Royal Rumble recently. That is a far cry where he was just six years ago when WWE decided to release McIntrye. He is leaving one of the greatest come backstories in wrestling history.

So, how did he go from being released in 2014 to now a main-event star?

Per Alex Hoegler of The Sportster, the wrestling world has one person to thank, and that person is Mick Foley.

During a recent interview with the Busted Open Radio, Foley detailed how, after McIntyre was released by WWE, he sent Foley video of him working in ICW. He then asked the Hall of Famer for his opinion, and Foley was a fan of what he saw.

“I check it out, I press play, and there’s a guy who looks like Drew McIntyre but is, in a sense, a different human being,” Foley said. “Cutting this impassioned promo that’s full of emotion and full of life and I’m looking at my screen like going, where did this come from? And where you know where, where was this (in WWE)?”

“The first thing I did, and this is not something I do often, I texted Triple H and said, ‘Hunter, I know he just left here, but you need to keep an eye on Drew McIntyre.’ And I think I used that phrase ‘he’s almost like an entirely different human being.'”

It only took McIntyre to manage to return to WWE in three years, while it might have taken other wrestlers ten years or longer to make their return.

READ NEXT: Becky Lynch Sounds Off on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Simone Johnson