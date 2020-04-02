2020 NFL Draft: Will Bears Snag Stud Defender in Second Round?

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears need major help on their offensive line. It has also been predicted in a great many mock drafts that the Bears will address their need by selecting a tackle or guard with one of their two second-round picks this year. While drafting some o-line help will very likely be something the Bears do with either their 43rd or 50th pick, what will they do with their other pick in the second round?

One possibility is drafting an athletic defensive lineman with lots of upside — and the team may already have one in mind. The Bears have met with Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Wire. The Bears may have some competition for his services, however, as the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars have also had pre-draft meetings with Davidson.

At 6’3″ and 303 lbs., Davidson will likely be taken in the second round, and he is projected to be a starter in the league within his first two seasons. But is he worth one of the team’s coveted second-round picks?

Marlon Davidson Draft Profile: More Strengths Than Weaknesses

The Bears just signed defensive end Robert Quinn to a five-year deal — but Quinn will be 30 in May, and both Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack are smack dab in the middle of their primes. Getting another young stud on the line will be necessary moving forward.

Davidson could be an effective pass rusher from the outside, but his best work has been inside. He’s quick enough off the snap to fill gaps, and while he needs to work on coming off blocks, his athleticism is enough to make him a desirable pick with loads of upside.

He has played at several different positions on the defensive line, and he is an extremely versatile player who can adapt to most defensive schemes. He generally destroys any tight ends he’s put up against, and he has proven to be a special teams x-factor, blocking three kicks in his four years at Auburn.

Here’s a snippet about what The Draft Network has to say about Davidson’s potential:

“Dude has sledgehammers for hands. He’s got a ton of power and routinely resets the LOS or collapses rush angles if he’s able to place a heavy blow on blockers. His shedding techniques improved and hand fighting urgency was better in 2019 than in previous seasons, too.”

Davidson also possesses a very Bears-like attitude. When he was asked at the scouting combine what he liked about the game of football, he responded thusly: “What I love most about the game is that I can literally go out there and hit a man consistently, and pound him, and the police won’t come.”

Davidson needs to work on his footwork and hip mobility, but he comes with virtually zero red flags. He has no history with injury that could give teams pause, and he has started every game for the Tigers over the last three seasons.

As noted, several other teams are interested in him, so if he’s still around when the Bears are on the clock ready to pick at 50, Ryan Pace may look to the future and snatch him up. Should injury befall the Bears’ defense again next season, having someone like Davidson ready to step in could be a huge asset.

