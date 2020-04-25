Way-Too-Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields Lead the Way

With the 2020 NFL Draft coming to an end, what else is there to do but take a premature look at next year’s incoming class? The 2021 NFL Draft will consist of the likes of potential blue-chip prospects such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Ja’Marr Chase, and many more jockeying for early-round placement.

So, without further ado, we present you with our Way-Too-Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

NOTE: The order for this mock draft is based on Vegas’ current Super Bowl 55 consensus odds.

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence | QB | Clemson

Gardner Minshew has a chance to lock down the starting gig this season. If he falters, Jacksonville will need a QB. How about arguably the greatest quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck?

2) Washington Redskins Penei Sewell | OT | Oregon

The Redskins finally moved on from Trent Williams, dealing him to San Francisco. If Dwayne Haskins, or Kyle Allen for that matter, prove to be the QB in DC, they will need protection. Sewell graded out as PFF’s third-ranked CFB player of 2019. He allowed a meager seven quarterback pressures on 491-passing block snaps.

3) Cincinnati Bengals Gregory Rousseau | EDGE | Miami

Carlos Dunlap will be 32-years-old come the 2021 Draft. He’ll also be entering the final year of his contract by that time. Rousseau exploded in 2019, recording 15.5 sacks in what was just his Redshirt Freshman year. The sky is the limit for the explosive edge defender.

4) Miami Dolphins Ja’Marr Chase | WR | LSU

The best receiver in college football scored 20 touchdowns in 2019, catching passes from Joe Burrow. Now he’ll be on the receiving end of Tua Tagovailoa’s passes in Miami. The ‘Phins had a solid draft this year, but still lack a legitimate receiving threat opposite Devante Parker.

5) Carolina Panthers Patrick Surtain II | CB | Alabama

The son of former Dolphins standout cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr. has all the tools to be a shutdown corner at the next level. The 6-foot-2-inch defender would be a perfect addition across from Donte Jackson.

6) New York Jets Justyn Ross | WR | Clemson

Denzel Mims is a nice project, but the Jets need a legitimate WR1. Ross saw his star dwindle a bit this past season, but the talent is certainly there. This season, expect him to recapture his 2018 form where he averaged 21+ yards per reception.

7) New York Giants Micah Parsons | LB | Penn St. The Giants snooped around the 2020 linebacker class thoroughly, and were Xavier McKinney not on the board in Round 2, would have likely selected one. Weighing in at nearly 250-pounds, Parsons dominated for Penn State in 2019, demonstrating sideline-to-sideline ability and dominance in the run game. The former high school defensive end has also flashed the ability to get after the QB.

8) Detroit Lions Justin Fields | QB | Ohio St.

Detroit may finally be ready to move on from Matthew Stafford in 2019 if he can’t prove to stay healthy and/or reach the playoffs in 2020. Fields plays in a QB-friendly offense at Ohio State, but a scheme can’t manufacture 41 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

9) Las Vegas Raiders Marvin Wilson | DL | FSU

Wilson could have entered this year’s draft and been a 1st-Round pick. He returns to school and should see a similar draft stock to that of 2019 1st-Rounder Derrick Brown. Wilson would serve as an upgrade over Maliek Collins, who has never recorded a PFF grade higher than 65.1 in his pro career.

10) Miami Dolphins (via HOU) Richard LeCounte | S | Georgia

The Dolphins are completely loaded at cornerback, but their safety position is still lacking. 3rd-Round pick Brandon Jones is no guarantee. LeCounte is a rangy safety who’s not afraid to bring the boom in the run game. He recorded four interceptions in 2019 and is in the running for SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.