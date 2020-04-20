49ers Looking to Trade Several Players, Including WR & RB Report

Could several key role players be on their way out of San Francisco? According to The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi, the 49ers are looking to add draft picks to increase their stock prior to the upcoming draft, and they have made multiple players available for trade. Per Lombardi, the Niners have “made Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander along with [wide receiver Marquise] Goodwin and [safety Jaquiski] Tartt available for trade. Will they get takers? Not sure but all four names are on the available list for the right price.”

From talking to teams around the league 49ers want to clean up some cap issues and have made Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander along with Goodwin and Tartt available for trade. Will they get takers? Not sure but all four names are on the available list for the right price. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 20, 2020

Tartt has spent his first five seasons with the 49ers, starting 42 games in that time, with 12 of those starts coming last season. The former second-round pick has three career interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Ford only started two games last season while playing in 11. He battled a nagging hamstring injury all season, and never quite lived up to the 13 sack, seven forced-fumble season he had in 2018 with Kansas City. Moving Ford may not be easy, however. Per Spotrac, Ford signed a “5 year, $85,500,000 contract … including a $8,000,000 signing bonus, $33,350,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $17,100,000. In 2020, Ford will earn a base salary of $13,650,000.” Whomever takes him on would also take on a fairly hefty contract and future commitment.

Lombardi also listed Alexander as someone the 49ers would be willing to part ways with. The outside linebacker started eight games last year, suffering a torn pectoral and missing the second-half of the season. He had just .5 sacks and just one quarterback hit in those eight games.

The 49ers have — at least for now — denied Ford, Alexander, or Tartt are on the block. Niners GM John Lynch said Monday afternoon he loved those three and looked forward to having them on the roster next year. That said, for the right price, Lynch would likely listen to any offers.

John Lynch said the #49ers "love" Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander and Jaqusiki Tartt and look forward to having them on roster in 2020. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) April 20, 2020

WR Marquise Goodwin is Definitely on the Block

Goodwin has spent the last four seasons in San Francisco, where he has started 30 games, catching 91 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns. His speed will likely be utilized by another team, although it’s unclear who at this point. Lynch said the team has had “active” trade talks about Goodwin, and almost came close to a deal multiple times.

John Lynch said team has had "active" trade discussions about WR Marquise Goodwin. Have come close to a deal a few times, he said. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) April 20, 2020

While no trade is official with Goodwin yet, he’s likely headed out of San Francisco soon.

ESPN Analyst: 49ers RB Matt Breida Also Available For Trade

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, running back Matt Breida is also a player the 49ers could be looking to part ways with for the right price. “The 49ers have zero picks in Rounds 2 to 4 and could utilize No. 31 overall to gain capital, especially considering they dealt DeForest Buckner for the No. 13 pick last month. Many teams are looking at San Francisco as a catalyst for movement late in the first round. If they want to get creative, the 49ers can include players in any deal. Running back Matt Breida is believed to be on the trading block as the odd man out in a crowded tailback crew (he would welcome the fresh start too), and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin still has elite speed, which holds value,” Fowler wrote.

Lynch may or may not part with Breida, but it seems as though the defending NFC Champions will be looking quite a bit different when they take the field next season.

READ NEXT: 49ers Interested in Trading for Giants’ TE Evan Engram: Report