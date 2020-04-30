All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing 2020: Matches & Predictions

The wrestling landscape has been impacted in a major way due to the current global pandemic.

Now that arena shows full of thousands of fans have been put on hold, companies like WWE have been forced to broadcast empty arena events. Another wrestling fed that has followed that same formula is All Elite Wrestling. And in all honesty, they’ve been doing a pretty good job of it thus far by having members of the roster provide the proper crowd noise for their matches. The episodes presented during this coronavirus craze have been building up to AEW’s next major PPV event, Double or Nothing. The second installment of this event was originally supposed to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, but now it will emanate from an undisclosed location.

Even with a venue change, AEW Double or Nothing 2020 is looking to be a pretty exciting match card. Let’s break down every announced matchup and predict who’ll come out of this event as the big winners.

Cody vs. Lance Archer (Tournament Final for the Inaugural AEW TNT Championship)

Predictions & Winner: I knew this one was going to happen sooner than later. Jake “The Snake” Roberts came into AEW with Lance Archer in tow with one goal in mind – destroy the face of the company, Cody. Cody made every attempt to ignore their constant requests for a match, but the TNT Championship tournament has forced him into finally confronting the raging behemoth. This storyline has been built up perfectly – Cody has fought valiantly to make his way to the Finals, while Archer has torn through the opposition with ease. Archer even laid into Cody’s older brother Dustin Rhodes, which has given Cody plenty of reason to avenge him and take the fight to Roberts’ chosen monster.

Now Archer will finally get his wish and take on Cody. And what makes this matchup even more important is the fact that it’s being contested for the brand new AEW TNT Championship. Since Cody can no longer vie for the AEW World Championship, we all know that he’s going to try his damndest to get his hands around the company’s secondary title. Archer sure won’t make it easy for him, though. So who do I think will walk away from this show as the first-ever TNT Champion? I’m putting my money on Cody for this one. Somehow someway, Cody will find a way to prevail by planting Archer with repeated Cross Rhodes and nab the triumphant win. I get the feeling that this feud needs to continue, plus Cody has to claim a title at some point during his AEW career. Cody’s win here will further cement him as an AEW great and give Archer even more of a reason to keep going at him.