Bears Defender Shares Hilarious, NSFW Game Advice He Gave RB Tarik Cohen

Sometimes what happens at practice doesn’t stay at practice. Chicago Bears‘ inside linebacker Josh Woods recently went on the Bears Nation podcast to discuss what he’s been up to personally and professionally, as well as how the current coronavirus pandemic has been affecting his life. Hosts Jake Hasan, Chris Nano, Josh Liles and Kevin Lapka asked Woods a series of wide-ranging questions, and his answers did not disappoint.

Woods said he was excited about the upcoming season, and told the co-hosts what he was doing to stay in shape. Woods, who jokingly noted that he had “a lot more burgers” last year, shared that he increased his workouts and reduced his body fat percentage while also incorporating a healthier diet in an effort to get in the best shape of his career. Woods said he is thriving after his first full season with the team, saying he appreciates the way football allows him an opportunity to learn new things. “I know every day there’s something new I’m gonna learn,” he shared.

Woods, who spent his first season with the Bears on the practice squad before making the team’s 53-man roster this season in his sophomore campaign, discussed the way he and his teammates communicate with each other, delving into the good-natured trash talk they all engage in during practice.

A fun moment he shared with Bears running back Tarik Cohen was a highlight.

Josh Woods to Bears RB Tarik Cohen: ‘Don’t Take That Sh*t to Sunday’

“I go back and forth with Tarik every day,” Woods said. “Every day we’re at practice battling. I love covering Rik’ at practice.” Why? “We definitely learn from each other. He’ll run a route and be like” ‘Ah, that’s not going to work, is it?’ And I’m like: ‘Uh-uh. Nope. Do not take that sh*t to Sunday, leave that right here,” Woods says he advised Cohen, laughing as he recalled the incident.

Cohen’s production slipped in 2019 after he had a breakout 2018 year that saw him rack up close to 1,200 all-purpose yards while being named an All-Pro team as a punt returner, but Woods also noted there were many times during practice where he would look at Cohen and say: “Wooo, you got me, juked me outta my shoes.”

Woods also shared a few fun tidbits about the Bears, including his thoughts on the funniest player on the defense (Akiem Hicks) and “Master Yoda” Danny Trevathan, who he said he has looked to for leadership, and has arguably learned the most from. Woods said Trevathan “taught me things about football … simple technique things, or schematic things … things on defense … how to watch film.” He also noted that while he was going to miss former Bears’ linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, he was also glad to have Trevathan returning.

“It’s a good group of guys,” Woods said about this current Bears team. “I really don’t want to see what it’s like on a different team, honestly, I don’t.”

