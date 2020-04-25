NFL Insider Gives Update on Mitch Trubisky’s 5th-Year Option

It’s not looking good for Mitch Trubisky. After Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace refused to comment on or commit to his former second overall pick’s fifth-year option twice in three months, NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that it’s looking like the team won’t be picking it up.

“Bears haven’t made any official announcement on whether they will pick up QB Mitchell Trubisky’s fifth-year option, but people around the league believe they will not. Should the Bears pick up Trubisky’s option, the salary projects to be over $24 million,” Schefter tweeted.

The Bears have until May 4 to decide whether or not they want to pick it up, but based on Pace’s evasiveness and Schefter’s latest report, it’s looking more and more like the team will let the quarterback competition between Trubisky and recent free agent acquisition Nick Foles ride until the 2020 season concludes.

