New Bears DE Robert Quinn Has Encouraging Words for Team’s Fans

Robert Quinn is officially a member of the Chicago Bears. The team made Quinn’s five-year deal official Wednesday afternoon via their Twitter page.

The Bears inked Quinn to a five-year, $70 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. The contract is structured in such a way that Quinn will receive nearly all of his guaranteed money his first two seasons with the team. He’ll make $18.5 million in 2020, and $11.6 million in 2021, and the Bears will have a potential out in 2022, when his dead cap hit will fall to just over $9 million, per Spotrac.

Clad in a Bears beanie, Quinn gave his first public statement as a member of the team immediately after the news was released, and the Bears shared his message on their social media accounts.

Bears DE Robert Quinn to Bears Fans: ‘A Lot of Big Things Ahead’

Quinn’s message was brief, yet to the point. He thanked the team and its fans for accepting him into the organization, and he followed his thanks with some words of encouragement for Bears fans.

“What’s up, Chicago? Robert Quinn here,” he began. “I just want to say thank you all for allowing me to join the team, join the city, join the family. There’s a lot of big things ahead, you know, and I’m just glad to be a part of the journey. As the days go on and life continues, I just want to say many blessings, and remember, keep big dreams out there … Thank you.”

Quinn was the Dallas Cowboys sack leader last season. He started 14 games for the Cowboys in 2019, netting 11.5 sacks in that time. He has played nine seasons in the league, beginning his career with the Rams, and later spending his most recent seasons with the Dolphins and Cowboys.

In his nine-year career, Quinn has forced a whopping 25 fumbles. He also has 80.5 sacks, 90 tackles for loss, and 20 passes defensed in his career. He played with a fierce intensity in 2019, notching double-digit sacks for the first time since 2014. Quinn will turn 30-years-old this May, but his injury history is relatively clean, especially of late.

Along with tight end Jimmy Graham and quarterback Nick Foles, Quinn rounds out the trio of major free agent acquisitions the Bears have picked up so far. Foles spoke to Bears fans in a similar fashion after his contract with the team was made official Tuesday.

“Hey, Bears fans, it’s Nick Foles,” the QB began. “I just want to send a quick video and just say how honored I am to be a part of your organization and a part of your city. My family and I are looking forward to getting out there, getting to work. Until then, though, there’s a lot more pressing matters in the world right now, so our prayers are with everyone. I hope everyone is staying safe. Our love is with you, and Bear down.”

If the Bears can stay healthier in 2020 than they were in 2019, especially on defense, the “big things ahead” Quinn mentioned may very well come to fruition.

