Old Tweet By Bears TE Cole Kmet Calls His Chicago Fandom Into Question

Former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet is now officially a Chicago Bear — something he recently said he has always wanted “I’ve had quite a bit of contact with the Bears,” Kmet said on the “Hoge & Jahns” podcast earlier this week. “I know that they’re potentially in the market for a tight end in this draft. Obviously, that would be very exciting for me as a hometown kid being able to play there. That would just be a childhood dream come true.”

The Bears selected Kmet with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the team’s first overall pick this year, and Kmet’s skill set will be a welcome addition to a Bears offense that was anemic at the position last year.

Kmet is a hometown boy, and in playing for the Bears, he’ll be headed home in a sense. Kmet grew up in Lake Barrington Illinois and went to St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. According to the Bears’ official website, Kmet’s father, Frank, was on the Bears practice squad in 1993. Thus, his history with Illinois sports is as old as he is. And now, one of Kmet’s old tweets has resurfaced and rubbed a few Chicago sports fans the wrong way — until they hear the full story, that is.

Kmet Disses Cubs in 2014 Tweet

Those who know and love Chicago sports teams also know and love Chicago sports fans — wrinkles and abrasiveness included. Chicago sports fans are some of the best in the world, but they’re also a fairly hard-to-please crowd. Chicago fans are often very critical of their favorite teams, but they’re really just coming from a place of love. That is clearly what Kmet, a lifelong Cubs fan, meant when he tweeted out: “Cubs suck” back in October of 2014. This was prior to the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016, and it was uncovered by someone on social media looking to stir things up.

Cubs suck — Cole Kmet (@ColeKmet) October 30, 2014

Kmet, who is both a Bears and Cubs fan, seemed more than a tad excited when he shared the news he was returning home to Chicago to play professional ball.

Chicago sports fans didn’t jump too hard on Kmet for his “Cubs suck” tweet. The Cubs were less than stellar at the time, and Kmet eventually got over his frustration with his favorite baseball team. Still, some didn’t like it, but it’s not like Kmet meant it.

Here’s Kmet at a Cubs game just a few years later:

