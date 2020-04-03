Bears Reveal Offensive Line & Preseason Changes for Upcoming Season

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy met with the media via conference call Friday morning to discuss everything from their recent acquisitions to Mitch Trubisky’s fifth-year option. The two began the call by thanking healthcare workers nationwide for their heroic behavior during the current coronavirus crisis, and then moved on to football.

Much was gleaned from the conversation: the team plans on having an open competition at quarterback between Nick Foles and Trubisky, they’re excited to find creative ways to utilize new signings Jimmy Graham and Robert Quinn, and they refuse to comment on or commit to Trubisky’s fifth-year option. Pace and Nagy also revealed a few plans that signal major changes for the squad moving forward.

Matt Nagy on Preseason: Both QBs, Starters, Will Play

The first major change on the horizon for the Bears will come in the preseason, whenever that should occur. Last year and the year prior, Nagy chose to rest Trubisky and the great majority of the team’s starters. This year will be much different. Nagy noted both quarterbacks will be playing in the preseason, while also suggesting the preseason games will be “important” when it comes to helping judge the team’s current quarterback competition.

Matt Nagy says preseason games will be "important" for the QB competition and that he expects to play starters during those games, unlike last year. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) April 3, 2020

Nagy received a good deal of criticism for resting Trubisky and his starters in the preseason last year, so his shift to playing everyone is a sign things are getting a bit more competitive at Halas Hall. According to Pace and Nagy, the offensive line is about to get a lot more competitive, as well.

Pace on New OL Germain Ifedi: We See Him ‘Kicking Inside to Guard’

The Bears signed former Seattle Seahawks tackle Germain Ifedi to a one-year deal a few weeks back, and Pace and Nagy revealed their intentions for their newest offensive lineman. Noting new offensive line coach Juan Castillo “is really high on” Ifedi, Pace said the team’s plan for Ifedi is to increase competition at the right guard spot. “Right now, we do envision Germain Ifedi kicking inside to guard. No different than quarterback — adding competition at right guard.”

Bears GM Ryan Pace on Germain Ifedi: “Right now we do envision him kicking inside to guard. … He’s a guy we liked coming out of the draft. … I know Juan Castillo is really high on this player, too." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 3, 2020

Ryan Pace envisions Germain Ifedi kicking inside to guard. New O-line coach Juan Castillo is "very high on him," Pace says. Thinks he can make him better. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) April 3, 2020

Corey Levin is currently the team’s only other option at right guard, and the likelihood the Bears are going to draft an offensive lineman with one of their two second-round draft picks remains high. Based on what Pace and Nagy said Friday morning, Ifedi will be the team’s starting right guard unless a very talented rookie beats him out.

Ifedi played guard his rookie season with the Seahawks in 2016, starting 13 games at the position. He moved over to tackle his last three seasons, but he also filled in at guard for a bit in 2018 and 2019. The Bears are also hurting at left guard. Chicago currently has just one player listed on the depth chart at the position: third-year former second-round pick James Daniels. Thus, it looks like Ifedi will be the team’s starter at right guard moving forward, but the team will very likely be adding multiple offensive linemen in the draft, and perhaps through free agency, as well.

READ NEXT: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Embracing Open Competition With QB Nick Foles