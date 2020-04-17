Bears WR Allen Robinson Has Twitter Exchange With Critical ESPN Analyst

It’s a dated reference, but after recent events, it seems as though Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has become the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL — he gets no respect. He was snubbed for the Pro Bowl this season after catching 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven scores, and based on yesterday’s events on Twitter, there are still NFL analysts who don’t think Robinson is a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark was asked by a fan on Twitter if he thought Robinson was the ” #1 WR you say the Bears need,” to which Clark replied: ‘No.”

No — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 16, 2020

It didn’t take long for Allen Robinson to respond. It wan’t a heated exchange, or one filled with vitriol, but Clark’s take is clearly indicative of the lack of respect Robinson receives. Here’s what went down.

Clark on Allen Robinson: ‘Productive 2 of His 6 Years’

Clark acknowledged Robinson was good, but wouldn’t call him a No. 1 wide receiver just because he was the top wideout on this Bears team. Clark also acknowledged the poor quarterback play Robinson has been saddled with in six seasons — but he still refused to call Robinson a true No. 1, saying Robinsons was only “productive in 2 of his 6 years with bad QB play. They’re are [sic] many WR w/more production, talent & potential. You don’t say that bout true #1s.”

Being the best and most productive WR on YOUR team makes you that teams #1, but not a #1 WR. Not every team has a guy. He is very good. Productive in 2 of his 6 years with bad QB play. They’re are many WR w/ more production, talent, & potential. You don’t say that bout true #1s. https://t.co/Qimto9Mpn5 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 16, 2020

Clark then pointed to DeAndre Hopkins as a wide receiver who has had consistent 1,000 yards seasons regardless of quarterback play.

And for everyone on the bad QB train… Check @DeAndreHopkins stats year by year. Then look at his QBs. That my friends is a number 1! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 16, 2020

Clark’s assessment of Robinson’s skills, opportunities and abilities is short-sighted in two ways, however. First, DeAndre Hopkins is arguably the best wideout in the game right now — few if any receivers in football compare or can do what he can. Second, Robinson has had just two 1,000 yard seasons in six years. But let’s unpack his six seasons a bit.

A-Rob was a rookie in 2014, when he caught passes from fellow rookie Blake Bortles. He caught 48 passes for 548 yards and two scores. That’s a so-so rookie season. He broke out the following year, making the Pro Bowl after a 1,400 yard, 14 touchdown year. His third year in the league, he tore his ACL in the very first game, effectively ending his season. He recovered from that — no minor feat — and went on to have a solid fourth season, which was also his first in a new offensive scheme with the Bears and a new quarterback in Mitch Trubisky. Robinson caught 55 passes for 754 yards highlighted by a 10-catch, 143 yard playoff game he also scored in. He notched his second 1,000 yard season in 2019.

Robinson eventually responded to Clark, at first simply sending a few thinking emojis Clark’s way. Clark then replied, saying he was “more than OK” with Robinson disagreeing, although Clark did go on to dispute Bears fans and analysts on Twitter for much of the evening afterwards.

More than ok with you questioning and disagreeing. You should. You be blessed and stay safe out here. https://t.co/GpzgXHqwaY — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 16, 2020

Robinson later told Clark to “just chill” after Clark rattled off over a dozen tweets relating to Robinson or Bears fans’ defense of their top wideout.

It doesn’t even bother me bro. Is what it is. I think they’re funny. Just passionate about their team. They don’t know how to agree to disagree without attempting to insult people who got paid to live a dream! https://t.co/E71iyu7N5N — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 16, 2020

@Realrclark25 just chill — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) April 16, 2020

Later, on Instagram, Robinson shared a few more thoughts on the subject.

Robinson on His Game: ‘I’ve Been Making Plays’

Robinson has been going on Instagram live to break down every one of his games from the 2019 season. When a fan asked him about Clark’s tweets, Robinson provided a few more thoughts.

“People say so much stuff, man. I’m going to keep it 100. Again, when I first got to Chicago, everybody knew I was coming off an ACL injury. I missed 4 games that season, and I think I caught like 755 yards. If I had played a full season, I would have caught 1,000. That’s the fact of the matter. Then I come back this year and have a little over 1110 and seven touchdowns. The fact of the matter is that every single year I’ve been in the league – if you put me in any query or anything, and I’m going to be at the top of the league at something. Again, people say what they want, you know? Ever since I’ve stepped a foot into this league, I’ve been making plays, so I don’t even really concern myself with all that. It is what it is. People are on TV to say whatever. Everybody saw Rex Ryan talking crazy about Amari Cooper – shoutout to Amari Cooper. Big fan, love his game. He’s a hell of a player. But that’s what it is in this business sometimes. It is what it is.”

