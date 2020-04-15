Bears WR Allen Robinson Reveals ‘Creative’ Offseason Workout Regimen

He hasn’t gotten the lucrative contract extension many expect he’ll receive, but wide receiver Allen Robinson isn’t slowing down for a second this offseason. The best player on the Chicago Bears‘ offense last year has absolutely earned the extension, but he’s continuing to work harder than ever to prepare for a season that remains in limbo due to a global pandemic.

Robinson went on analyst Jim Rome’s radio show to discuss his offseason activities, including the work he and his charitable organization, the Within Reach Foundation, are currently doing to feed Chicago children who can no longer receive school meals while social distancing. Robinson also discussed how the coronavirus crisis has affected him this offseason, and he seemed in good spirits despite current events.

“In this tough, challenging time, everything is a little bit different … I’m still trying to do my part as far as in the community and also do my part preparing myself for the season,” Robinson told Rome early on in the conversation. Both Bears’ quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and head coach Matt Nagy have contributed to his charity, which is something he appreciates fully. “Being supported by your peers means everything,” Robinson said of his team’s contributions.

Talk then turned from Robinson’s charitable endeavors to what the star wideout has been doing to prepare during one of the most unique offseasons in a long time.

Allen Robinson is Incorporating Soccer Training Techniques in His Workouts

When Rome asked him how he was approaching staying in shape during a time when team activities and most gyms have been forbidden, Robinson said he was trying to learn new things and keep himself busy by undertaking new challenges.

“Fortunately for me, I have a decent amount of workout equipment in my basement. I’m able to get a good workout there,” he told Rome. “The biggest thing I’ve been creative with is trying to do different conditioning and stuff like that, trying put up some resistance bands and stuff in the basement to get some running in, and looking up different things, like, this is the first time I’ve ever done this, it’s called like a ‘beep test,’ and that’s a form of conditioning a lot of soccer players use, so I’m trying to think outside the box and think of some different things that I can continue to do to keep my body in shape.”

Robinson has made it clear he wants to remain a Bear for a long time. He noted in December that he would like to become the all-time leading receiver in Bears’ history, and he restated that desire again while talking to Rome. “I think that’s special,” Robinson said about what it would mean to become the team’s all-time leading receiver. “When you think about the Bears’ tradition, how long they’ve been around, to be able to, at the end of my career say that’s me in the all-time leading spot … that’s definitely a special accomplishment.”

Robinson has also recently shared footage of some of his weight training basement workouts on his Instagram story, and it looks … intense.

