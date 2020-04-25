Browns Draft Pick Has Epic Response About Tackling Concerns

The Cleveland Browns drafted LSU safety Grant Delpit with their second-round pick and with that came some concerns about his tackling ability.

Delpit shares none of those worries, as evident by his response to a reporter when he was asked about some of his missed tackles in college.

“I’m so tired of hearing I can’t tackle I might tackle you for asking that question,” Delpit said in jest to a question about missed tackles at LSU.

He then went more in-depth with his answer, painting a picture of how difficult it was for him to get on the field during LSU’s national championship season.

“I’m so tired of hearing I can’t tackle.” Delpit told reporters, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “It was tough. Sunday mornings I could barely walk but wanted to be there for my team. I wasn’t going to let a sprained ankle keep me off the field while trying to win a national championship.”

Grant Delpit Says Browns Have Best Secondary in NFL

Delpit joins a secondary that includes former first-round picks Denzel Ward and recently signed free agent Karl Joseph, formerly of the Raiders. Browns corner Greedy Williams was a second-round pick last year and a former teammate of Delpit.

Delpit believes the Browns have assembled the best secondary in the NFL — period.

“The best,” Delpit said, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Headline, all caps.”

Here’s how ESPN’s Steve Muench broke down Delpit’s game:

“Delpit missed too many tackles and didn’t play as well last season as he did in 2018 with a high ankle sprain playing a big role. That said, he’s a well-built safety who is competitive lining up over the slot and matching up with tight ends. He picked off seven passes over the past two seasons, has a nose for the football and shows excellent focus when the ball is in the air. And while Delpit needs to be more consistent, he’s an aggressive run-stopper.”

Browns Excited to Add Delpit to Secondary

Delpit won the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2018 and followed this year with second-team All-American honors after notching 65 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups for the undefeated, national champion Tigers.

“We really viewed him as a big versatile playmaker,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters following the pick. “He has been a really kind of an impact player for LSU over the past two seasons. Our appeal to Grant is the fact of his coverage abilities. He is a guy who can play the post. He can play you at the line of scrimmage. He can cover tight ends and walk over a slot and hold his own against receivers. He has been a consistent ball producer throughout his career at LSU.

“The appeal is that he really does have the modern-day safety skillset from a coverage standpoint because of that versatility. That is something that we are really excited to have.”

