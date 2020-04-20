Browns Actively Looking to Make Big First-Round Move: Report

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 10 overall pick in this week’s NFL Draft, but momentum is building that the team could move out of that spot in an effort to collect more picks.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been open that he could wheel and deal on draft night, expecting the phone to ring with some kind of deal during the first round on Thursday.

“I don’t know if it’s any more or less unusual than previous years,” he said. “Quite honestly, you never really know until you get a little bit closer to the draft and then certainly on the clock, just because there are a number of different scenarios that can play out. I do think we will have options. You typically do every year in the draft, almost regardless of where you’re picking. It’s probably too early to say what things will look like on Thursday night.”

Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, Andrew Thomas and Mekhi Becton are all worthy of top 10 consideration, but the Browns have also been linked to Ezra Cleveland.

Browns ‘Aggressively’ Looking to Trade Back

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes the Browns will eventually draft a left tackle, but it’s far from a foregone conclusion that it comes at No. 10.

“I think they go tackle. The question is where. Sticking here, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas makes too much sense,” Breer said. “But I can say that they’ve aggressively investigated moving down, and might be eyeing a player in the second tier of tackles as part of that.”

Peter King of NBC Sports echoed that sentiment in his 2020 mock draft.

“Andrew Thomas is the preferred player here, and the Browns have been actively trying to trade down, which they could do,” King wrote. “That’s the thing about the Browns: They crave picks, and if, say, Miami wants come up from 18 because of the major need at tackle, I could see the Browns being happy to move down eight slots and find some equitable value from the Miami treasure trove of high picks (26, 39, 56, 70, plus two first and two second-round picks in 2021).”

Browns Open to Creative Solutions at Offensive Tackle

The Browns have some flexibility at No. 10, but their move all depends on what happens in front of them.

“You never know how those first nine picks are going to fall,” Berry said Monday. “There are a number of scenarios that could mean we send a pick, move up, move back, do whatever. We’re not going to be pigeon-holed to a certain decision or mode of operation. We’re going to make the best decision that we think is right for the roster.”

Berry has also left the door open for the Browns to be creative with a solution, using players already on the roster, or maybe even pulling off a long-rumored trade for Trent Williams.

“Jack (Conklin) has played left tackle before. Chris Hubbard has played left tackle before. Kendall Lamm has played left tackle,” Berry told reporters earlier this offseason, per cleveland.com. “I would not make any assumptions about what we may or may not do moving forward.”

