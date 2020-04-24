Browns Address Position Change for Jedrick Wills

The Cleveland Browns selected Jedrick Wills with their first-round pick on Thursday night to fill a void at offensive tackle. However, Wills will have to make a move in the NFL, switching from right tackle to left tackle when he suits up for the Browns.

While with Alabama, Wills played right tackle, protecting the blindside of Tua Tagovailoa — the Crimson Tide’s left-handed quarterback. Wills also said during his press conference that he lined up at right tackle while in high school.

It will be an entirely new journey for Wills, but the 10th overall pick is ready for the change. He feels like he fits head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system and can make the swap.

“I think I fit in perfectly fine with the wide zone scheme,” Wills said. “At Alabama, we ran multiple different types. I did just about everything, and wide zone was in our packages. I feel like I am going to adapt easy, just learn the plays and get to work. As far as switching to left side, I think it is something that is going to be in the best interest for the team. I predict it is coming very soon. It is going to be something I will need to work and learn that position.”

Browns Feels Good About Support For Jedrick Wills

Before the draft, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said, “I think the distinction between left tackle and right tackle is really outdated… tackles are tackles.” But Berry said the call to ultimately make Wills the Day 1 starter on the left side comes down to Stefanski.

“Ultimately, that decision resides with the coach and it resides with Kevin (Stefanski), but we feel confident in our ability to work with him and make sure that he is up to speed. We are fortunate to have the offensive line coach who has presided over probably the most high-profile switch from right tackle to left tackle in (offensive line coach) Bill Callahan. We feel really good about the group and the support that we’ll be able to give him.”

Wills is expected to start opposite of Jack Conklin, who has played right tackle his entire career.

Joe Thomas: Jedrick Wills Ready to Make Pro Bowl

Joe Thomas was a seven-time first-team All-Pro with the Cleveland Browns at left tackle and is more than likely a future Hall of Famer. The Browns have been searching for his replacement since he retired prior to the 2018 season, and Thomas feels good about Wills being that guy.

“There will not be any sleeping for me tonight because I’m so excited by this pick,” Thomas said in a radio interview with the Cleveland Browns Radio Network. “When I watch him on film, there is nothing he can’t do. All these other guys who were the top tackles had big question marks, in my opinion. This guy? No question marks. Browns home run.”

Wills said Thomas reached out both before and shortly after he was picked, offering support.

“He told me he really liked my game, and just now he gave me his number and was like, ‘Call me sometime if you ever need any pointers,’” Wills said, per cleveland.com. “He knew I was going to be playing left tackle, so if I ever needed pointers, tips or videos and things like that, he’d be there to help me out.”

Thomas was already to make a mighty prediction on Wills’ first NFL season.

“This man will come in — and I don’t want to make any guarantees — but he is ready to go to the Pro Bowl this year,” Thomas said.

