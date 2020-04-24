Browns NFL Draft Picks: When Does Cleveland Select in 2nd & 3rd Rounds?

The Cleveland Browns addressed a big need in the first round, selecting former Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 overall pick.

Now the attention for the Browns turns to the second and third rounds, which are on Friday.

Here are all the picks the Browns will have in the three-day draft:

Round 1: 10 (OT, Jedrick Wills)

Round 2: 41

Round 3: 74, 97

Round 4: 115

Round 5: N/A

Round 6: 187

Round 7: 244

The Browns needs in the second round are on the defensive side of a ball, and there’s a chance the team could take a look at a linebacker or safety — positions that are currently pretty thin on the depth chart. Cleveland could also use the opportunity to bolster the receiving corps, which is led by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, but not very deep otherwise.

And with Kevin Stefanski’s love for tight ends, maybe the Browns draft one that can fit their needs for the future with the future of David Njoku uncertain.

Rounds 2-3 start Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 start Saturday at Noon ET. Coverage will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

Jedrick Wills Pumped to Land in Cleveland

Jedrick Wills Jr. Press Conference | Cleveland BrownsNew offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. addresses the media following his selection as the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. #2020BrownsDraft 2020-04-24T04:45:43.000Z

The Browns had a decision to make at No. 10, with all but one of the top-four tackles still on the board. Despite it being a deep tackle draft class, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas was the only tackle off the board through the first nine picks. Thomas was taken by the Giants at No. 4.

But Wills was the pick over Mekti Beckton and Tristan Wirfs and the former Alabama standout is excited to be heading to Cleveland.

“Excited to be a Cleveland Brown. It is a dream come true getting picked in the NFL Draft. Nothing but excited to get to work,” Wills said in his press conference following the pick. “I am very excited. I know those guys want the same exact thing I do. It is going to do nothing but make us stronger if we all have the same goal in mind, which is to win. I am going to do everything I can to put us in that position.”

Wills will likely have to make the shift from right tackle to left tackle, having protected the blindside of Tua Tagovailoa — a left-handed thrower.

“As far as switching to left side, I think it is something that is going to be in the best interest for the team,” Wills said. “I predict it is coming very soon. It is going to be something I will need to work and learn that position.”

Jedrick Wills Was at Top of Browns Draft Board

VideoVideo related to browns nfl draft picks: when does cleveland select in 2nd & 3rd rounds? 2020-04-24T14:03:50-04:00

The Browns did not overthink to pick of Wills. He was their top tackle on the board from the start, according to Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta.

“He was actually the top tackle on our board from the beginning. We were really excited,” DePodesta said. “It is a really, really good group of tackles so that is certainly not to slight those other guys because I think they would have all been worthy of being taken with our pick. We were certainly excited about Jedrick.”

READ NEXT: Browns WR Odell Beckham Furious Over NFL Draft Coverage