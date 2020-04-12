Top Cornerback Prospect Gets Virtual Predraft Meeting With Lions

The Detroit Lions have seen a shift in how they do business leading up to the NFL Draft in 2020, and there hasn’t been much intel on what players the team has been connecting with until now.

With visits to team facilities before the draft cut off, prospects are having to go virtual to connect with teams that are interested in talking with them. That’s just what the Lions have done with a top defensive prospect.

The Lions are one of a host of teams that had a meeting with Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler. As the numbers show, Dantzler is quite popular on the meeting circuit with multiple teams dialing him up including the Lions.

Dantzler, 6-2, is one of the bigger and tougher cornerbacks in the draft and has solid tape for teams to rely on even if the stats don’t paint the picture of a totally dominant ballhawk. It’s possible that Dantzler is available near the top of the second round for a team like Detroit.

Cameron Dantzler Stats

In a 3 year career with the Bulldogs, Dantzler put up 108 tackles and 5 interceptions to go with 20 passes defended. Dantzler might not be the most productive cornerback, but teams in the league love to see his size and ability to mix it up in the trenches in order to slow wide receivers. Dantzler has played in 31 games over the span, and has had some of his better efforts come against solid teams in the SEC like LSU.

After Detroit lost a player from Mississippi State in Darius Slay, could the team add another Bulldog to help fill his place? It’s more than possible with Dantzler.

Lions Have Multiple 2020 Draft Picks

Detroit has traded away a pick, but also acquired a few selections within their move to trade Darius Slay. Now that the Lions have those picks, and have gained a selection in their deal for Duron Harmon, the Lions are now up to 9 selections for this year’s draft, including an extra third rounder.

Detroit Lions draft picks after their two recent trades become official: 3, 35, 67, 85, 109, 149, 166, 182 and 235. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 19, 2020

The Lions got back a seventh round selection in the Harmon trade, but did deal away a fifth round pick. They got back a fifth round selection in the move to trade for Slay.

This could merely be a start for the Lions, however. If the team is able to trade back from the No. 3 selection, this haul might only improve in the future.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis, Graham Glasgow and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Bob Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick gives him a chance at adding another impact player to the squad.

The Lions will now have plenty of shots to take in the 2020 draft with this high number of picks.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit cannot pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Chase Young would be the top option. Players like Derrick Brown could also be considered. It’s safe to say if Detroit went with a lineman earlier, Danzler could theoretically be in play later in the draft.

Regardless, it now appears that the Lions are looking at the defensive back closer heading toward the draft.

