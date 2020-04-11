Chase Daniel Excited to Help Lions Make Next Step

The Detroit Lions were likely excited to add Chase Daniel as a free agent to solve their need for an established backup for Matthew Stafford, but the quarterback was just as excited to get the call from the team during the recent free agency period.

Recently, Daniel joined the Pat McAfee Show to talk about why he picked the Lions, and in the end, he said it came down to a feeling of excitement about what the team could be and what they could become after watching things up close the last few seasons. That made it easy to answer Detroit’s call when it came in, and it became clear the team was just as interested in him.

Chatting with veteran @ChaseDaniel about his decision to sign with the #Lions, his relationship with Stafford, and being a free agent during a pandemic #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/UPOmvjKXmo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 10, 2020

“I was excited about Detroit because I saw sort of what they could be and I’ve seen offensively and defensively what they’re made of and I love it. They came after me hard from the get-go,” Daniel told McAfee. “It’s always good going into your 12th year in the league to be wanted. I felt like for the most part, they were on me from the get-go. They got a great nucleus of guys and I think they’re trying to make that next step. It’s a tough division and I’m excited to be there.”

Daniel explained that he knows Stafford going way back to his days growing up in Texas and competing against the quarterback on the baseball diamond. All of that experience should help the team moving forward, and Daniel is looking to a solid working relationship with his new teammate.

“My familiarity with him is very good, and I think we’ve known each other for a long time so we work well together. That’s sort of what I was looking for in this next team as in Detroit,” he said. “Sort of like a peer to peer type relationship rather than a mentor to rookie type guy. That’s what I’m most looking forward to. He’s been in the league as long as I have. First round pick, you saw him slinging the rock when he played. That offense was rolling.”

For Daniel to sign with the team, he also had to like the fit within the offense and that’s something he thinks will be huge for him joining Darrell Bevell, a coordinator that has similar concepts he is familiar with given the offenses he’s already been in.

“The familiarity of the offense is point on. I’m already 70 percent familiar with it, so that’s a good thing,” he said.

A comfortable relationship and a solid environment helped Daniel land with the Lions, and now he hopes to do whatever he can to help them discover some success in ways Daniel has seen but the team hasn’t.

Lions Reached Agreement With Chase Daniel

The Lions reached an agreement with quarterback Chase Daniel last month, formally of the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Lions will pay Daniel $13.05 million on a 3 year contract in order to come to Detroit.

Former Bears' QB Chase Daniel, who beat the Detroit on Thanksgiving Day last season, reached agreement with the Lions today on a three-year, $13.05 million deal that includes a voidable clause, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Adding Daniel seemingly solves Detroit’s need for a backup quarterback heading into 2020. The Lions relied on Jeff Driskel to back up Matthew Stafford, and when Driskel went down, the team had to turn to third stringer David Blough. The results, predictably, weren’t that great for the Lions.

Enter Daniel, who can give the Lions some much needed insurance and security behind Stafford for the next few seasons.

Daniel, thrust into the starting role for the Bears against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day a few years back, managed to have an efficient afternoon in leading the Bears to a huge win. He threw 2 touchdowns and went off the Ford Field turf a winner. Now, just a few short years later, Daniel will return to Ford Field, but this time as a member of the team he defeated.

After reaching an agreement to join the Lions, Daniel hopped on Twitter to thank the Bears and their fans for the last few seasons, but admitted he was excited to come to the Lions, due in part to the fact that he really enjoys playing at Ford Field.

Words can’t describe how incredibly grateful my family is for our time in Chicago. We loved the city with all our hearts but it’s time for a new adventure in Detroit!!! We can’t wait to get to work!! #OnePride P.S. I really like playing at Ford Field!!! pic.twitter.com/da66GtSpxX — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 17, 2020

It’s a spot on tweet that many will love. Surely, no Lions fans will forget what Daniel did in 2018, and have to be happy he’s on their side now.

Chase Daniel’s Career Statistics

After playing college football at Missouri, Daniel came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2009. His first stop was with the Washington Redskins, and from there, he moved onto the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. In his career, the 33 year old Daniel has put up 7 touchdowns, 1,430 yards and made a total of 5 career starts. He’s been more known as a backup than anything else.

With the Bears, Daniel has made his biggest impact. He beat the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 2018 when Mitch Trubisky couldn’t play, and seemingly, that’s just the type of game the Lions could ask him to win in the absence of their quarterback moving forward.

With that comfortable fit, the Lions should have the backup position established into the future in a big way.

