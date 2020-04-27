Bears Begin Making Cuts, Release Young TE

The tight ends room of the Chicago Bears has become a bit of a league-wide joke. After taking Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with the 43rd overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bears had amassed a whopping 10 tight ends, which sent Twitter into a bit of a frenzy.

Finally the Bears add a tight end to their roster. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2020

10 Tight Ends on the Bears roster.

While everyone else is playing chess, the Bears are playing Go Fish 😂 pic.twitter.com/xGslgJ9izc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 25, 2020

The Packers struggled defending tight ends last season. The Bears now have 10 tight ends on their roster. That’s one way to try to win back the NFC North. pic.twitter.com/ePj6YZmD3l — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 25, 2020

Why do the Bears have 10 tight ends on their roster? I’m confused. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 26, 2020

Bears GM Ryan Pace with all of his tight ends pic.twitter.com/yuqdGGd1Ky — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) April 25, 2020

A few days after the draft, the team is now back to single-digit tight ends, however. The Bears have waived tight end Dax Raymond, the team announced via their Twitter account Monday morning.

#Bears Roster Update:

We have waived TE Dax Raymond. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) April 27, 2020

The release of Raymond isn’t the slightest bit surprising, and it’s the first of many cuts that will need to take place in order to trim the proverbial fat in that room.

The Bears signed Raymond, an undrafted free agent out of Utah State, to their practice squad last season, and he never saw the field. Chicago picked him up last summer after the team saw potential in him. Bears scout, David Williams, said the following about Raymond: “This is an individual who’s smart, he’s competitive and he’s versatile,” Williams said. “Guys at Utah State, you want to see them stand out relative to the rest of their Mountain West competition, and he’s a guy who really stood out from a receiving standpoint.”

With a sea of tight ends, the Bears will be forced to narrow the group down to four or five. The nine remaining tight ends on the Bears roster include: Jimmy Graham, Demetrius Harris, Adam Shaheen, Ben Braunecker, Jesper Horsted, J.P. Holtz, Eric Saubert and Darion Clark.

