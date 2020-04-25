Chicago Bears 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

A slew of new names are currently being added to the Chicago Bears’ roster. After the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, teams are signing undrafted free agents at a rapid rate in the hopes of snagging the next Kurt Warner or Antonio Gates. Chicago had seven total draft picks, and their selections included Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Tulane wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

Now, it’s time for the Bears to fill in any potential holes on their roster while also filling out their practice squad.

As the Bears add undrafted players to their roster, we’ll keep a running tally of them here.

2020 Bears UDFA Tracker:

Lacale London, DL, Western Illinois

Dieter J. Eiselen, OL, Yale

Badara Traore, OT, LSU

Artavis Pierce, RB, Oregon State

Ledarius Mack, DE, Buffalo

