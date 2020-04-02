Chiefs Should Be ‘Worried’ If Ravens Sign Antonio Brown, Says Analyst

It’s been two months since the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Lombardi Trophy, celebrating their second Super Bowl title in franchise history. Considering they have one of the league’s best quarterbacks and offensive unit in the NFL, they’re arguably the team to beat when the new season kicks off this fall. According to one ESPN analyst, however, they could have some competition from an AFC rival.

On Thursday’s episode of “First Take,” co-host Max Kellerman made the argument that should the Baltimore Ravens sign free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, then the Chiefs should be “worried” about maintaining their status as the best team in the AFC.

“If the Ravens were to sign him, should the Chiefs be worried? Because that’s a yes,” Kellerman said. “The Ravens should be worried, for sure. But so should the Chiefs. And that’s the problem.”

There’s no denying Brown’s talents. A seven-time Pro Bowler, at 31 years of age the Miami native has plenty of gas left in the tank. However, it’s his off-the-field antics that have many questioning whether teams should be wary of his locker room presence should they decide to bring him in time for the new campaign. Between publicly airing private conversations and scenarios involving law enforcement, both Kellerman and fellow co-host Stephen A. Smith agreed that Brown’s skills on the field does not excuse his behavior off of it.

Brown Worked out With MVP QB Lamar Jackson

Kellerman’s thoughts on Brown possibly joining the Ravens was a response to a video showing Brown working out with cousin Hollywood Brown of the Ravens and his fellow teammate and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Following the workout, the three posed for a photo together–completely ignoring strict social distancing protocol in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to Kellerman making his statement about the Chiefs being “worried,” Smith began the discussion by saying that due to Brown’s controversial history with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, he cannot be trusted to act accordingly in the future.

Smith went on to add that a young star like Lamar Jackson, who is “still evolving as a throwing quarterback,” cannot trust a “veteran all-world receiver like Antonio Brown that’s temperamental. I wouldn’t bring him anywhere near the Baltimore Ravens,” the New Yorker concluded.

Of course, a lot can be concluded from one video, but so far no reports have surfaced about the Ravens front office being in contact with Brown’s team. For the time being, it looks like the Central Michigan product remains unsigned.