Chiefs Add yet Another Athletic Tight End

After remaining quiet in the early days of the new NFL year, the Kansas City Chiefs are officially making moves. Fresh off the heels of signing wide receiver Sammy Watkins, Terez Paylor reported Friday evening that Kansas City signed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, adding some help to Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs have reached an agreement with TE Ricky Seals-Jones, a source tells me. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 3, 2020

The 25-year-old Seals-Jones played the last campaign with the Cleveland Browns, recording 14 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

This news should come as a relief for Kelce, who saw second-string TE Blake Bell sign with the Dallas Cowboys in the early days of the offseason. Even without Bell, Kansas City’s tight end core was rather depleted, so it makes sense for general manager Brett Veach to strengthen this unit when the Chiefs begin their Super Bowl defense later this year.