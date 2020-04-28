Joe Judge Says He’s Been Eyeing Giants Draft Pick for 2 Years

He stuck out on the field at a practice. He flies around, plays with a lot of passion and energy, and has the ability to get to the quarterback on the back end and be a (leader) in the back (who can line up) the defense.

Per the team’s official website, Judge has since touched on the Alabama roots running through the Giants’ organization as reasons why New York feels so strongly about their selection of McKinney.

There’s a number of guys down at Alabama that have a great background on him. There are a number of guys on our staff currently that have a great background on the Alabama guys, Burton Burns (running backs coach) and Jody Wright (defensive assistant) were there in recent years. They were there when these guys came in as freshmen, they were there for the progression. As well as making phone calls down to Tuscaloosa, we were able to make phone calls and have staff meetings with guys who had direct relationships with these players and that’s a great advantage. … There are certain people in that building, not just the head coach, that you rely on what they say. You know they see them as a person and how they treat everybody. Everyone has nothing but the highest compliments of him as a person and that’s what we’re looking for. Guys with good character, good traits, that want to come in and want to work and want to earn what they get.

McKinney Embraces Structure

In his short time with the team, Joe Judge’s stern, no B.S. approach has been applauded by Giants fans.

Judge has learned from arguably the two best football coaches of all time, both of whom are known for running tight ships. Judge hopes to bring that same type of hard-nosed mentality to Big Blue, something he pointed out to McKinney shortly after drafting him, per ESPN’s Sal Palantonio.

You’ve been through this with Coach Saban. I don’t want to hear anything about Super Bowls or any of that crap, you got that?

As Judge noted, McKinney is no stranger to the type of structure that the coach envisions for the Giants organization. McKinney played under Saban at Alabama for the past three seasons and appears ready to help usher in that same type of winning mindset and mentality in New York.