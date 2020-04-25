Bears WR Has Fun, Cryptic Reaction to Team’s Draft Pick

Cordarrelle Patterson has been one of the Chicago Bears‘ better — and more entertaining — additions in recent seasons. Patterson’s skills on the field — he’s a first-team All-Pro kickoff returner and a second-team All-Pro gunner and punt coverage ace — coupled with his fun personality have made him an incredible asset to the team. Patterson’s pre-game football toss with fans has also become an endearing part of his game that says a great deal about who he is as a man and as a player.

“I’ve been doing it for six years now,” he said about tossing a football around with fans prior to each game. “The fans, they’re so important. They spend all their money, their hard-working money. They come out each and every Sunday or Thursdays or Mondays, and you just have to give back, man and let them know I’m watching y’all and I thank them for coming out each and every week. They don’t get as much recognition as they should, because they’re here every week, but I appreciate those guys. So, that’s why I take the time out of my schedule to go throw the ball with them.”

While Patterson’s game on the field and his rapport with fans are both excellent, his Twitter game is just as good. Friday night, after the Bears made their first selection in the NFL Draft, Patterson shared a cryptic yet tongue-in-cheek response to the pick on Twitter.

Cordarrelle Patterson on Bears Picking Tight End: ‘TE?’

As he has been known to do, Patterson took to Twitter to express his opinion about something football-related. In the not-so-distant past, Patterson has tried to recruit multiple players to the Bears, including Teddy Bridgewater and Tom Brady. Patterson has also tried to recruit former Jets guard Kelechi Osemele, along with cornerback Darius Slay, with zero success.

After the Bears selected Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with their first pick in the draft at No. 43, Patterson seemed a bit perplexed by the pick. He tweeted simply: “TE?”

TE? — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) April 24, 2020

Patterson said nothing further about it, but his tweet was very likely simply a reference to his previously stated desire to give tight end a try.

Cordarrelle Patterson Has Said He’d Like to Try Playing Tight End

Patterson told Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times last season the he felt he was capable of playing the tight end position. Patterson, whose versatility on the field has been a major asset for the Bears, has not been given the opportunity to give it a go at tight end, although he also told Lieser he felt as though he could play kicker, linebacker and quarterback, so he was likely half-serious.

Patterson later liked several tweets celebrating Kmet’s arrival to Chicago, so he clearly has no issues with the Bears’ newest tight end.

As many of his tweets are, his response to his team’s selection seems like nothing more than a little fun.

