Highlights of Cowboys’ New Ball-Hawking CB Drafted in 2nd Round [WATCH]

Day 1 was for the offense. Day 2 is the defense’s turn.

The Dallas Cowboys, who landed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 overall, had another elite prospect fall into their lap Friday, snatching Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with their second-round choice (No. 51) in the 2020 NFL draft.

A four-year contributor for the Crimson Tide from 2016-19, Diggs totaled 43 solo tackles, 17 pass breakups, four interceptions and a defensive touchdown across 48 career games. He broke out in 2019 with three INTs and two defensive scores — a pick-six and fumble-return TD — earning first-team All-SEC honors.

The younger brother of star NFL WR Stefon Diggs, Trevon is a physical specimen at 6-foot-2 with 32.75-inch arms who’s drawn comparisons to former Pro Bowl corner Aqib Talib.

“Talented prospect with rare combination of size, strength and ball skills,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. “As a former receiver, Diggs has an instinctive feel for his opponent’s plans and uses his size and athleticism to disrupt the blueprint when possible. The foot agility and short-area burst are good for his size and helped keep completion totals low. He’s inconsistent staying in phase with downfield routes and long speed is his kryptonite, causing grabbing and holding when panic sets in. He’s a future starting press-man corner with the hands and ball tracking to take it away and should benefit from more help over the top as a pro. Future consideration at free safety is possible considering his size and skill set.”

Fit with Cowboys

Dallas never really replaced CB1 Byron Jones, who bolted to the Miami Dolphins in free agency. They took a bargain-bin approach, bringing aboard former Raven Maurice Canady and re-signing dependable backup Anthony Brown.

But the club required more depth, at a minimum, in a secondary that also lost starting safety Jeff Heath and gained former Packers S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Diggs will provide just that — and then some.

Look for the 22-year-old to slot in behind Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, alternating between the boundary and slot for new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

