Jerry Jones, Top QB Conduct Cowboys’ First-Ever Virtual Draft Interview [WATCH]

The answer to a future trivia question — who was the first NFL draft prospect the Dallas Cowboys interviewed remotely? — is Jalen Hurts.

In the absence of traditional top-30 pre-draft meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cowboys turned to technology to bridge the gap. As shared on the team’s Instagram account, owner Jerry Jones held an inaugural virtual sitdown with the dual-threat Oklahoma quarterback, a potential Day 2 pick.

Take a look:

The Cowboys did not meet Hurts during February’s Scouting Combine, so their interest may simply be a case of due diligence. There are other roster holes that need replenishing before the club adds another QB, even one as talented as the 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up.

That said, Hurts, 21, is a dynamic athlete equally capable of burning defenses through the air and on the ground. The one-and-done Sooners standout and 2018 Alabama national champion threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns and ran for 1,298 yards and 20 scores last season alone, en route to first-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors.

Hurts clocked a 4.59 forty time and recorded a 35.0-inch vertical jump at the Combine. He checked in at 6-foot-1, 222 pounds with 9 3/4-inch hands and 31 3/4-inch arms. He’s a natural-born leader and winner (38-4 career record as a starter) who boasts a knack for delivering in the clutch.

To this end, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compares Hurts to ex-Florida Gators superstar and short-lived Denver Broncos savior Tim Tebow.

“Like Tim Tebow, Hurts is a winning dual-threat quarterback known for his strength, toughness and character,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. “Hurts is a more accurate passer and better runner than Tebow but is inconsistent as a decision-maker and tends to break the pocket when throws are there to be made. His deep-ball touch and intermediate accuracy improved this year so teams may see him as a developmental talent who will keep getting better in the right scheme. He’ll struggle to beat NFL defenses from the pocket, but his ability to grind out yards on the ground and make off-schedule plays should make him a solid backup with upward mobility.”

Buried below the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa in this year’s top-heavy QB class, Hurts is projected to come off the board in the second or third round. He’s not an option for the Cowboys’ No. 17 overall selection, but Nos. 51 and 82 are his target ranges. If he’s still available, Jones and the brain trust could heavily weigh their options.

Dallas currently has just one QB — Cooper Rush, who recently signed his $2.1 million restricted free-agent tender for 2020 — stationed behind franchise-tagged starter Dak Prescott.

