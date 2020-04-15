As Deadline Approaches, Giants GM Addresses Leonard Williams Contract Negotiations

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has always had an infatuation with the big guys in the trenches. His trade for Leonard Williams at the deadline a season ago only furthered that notion.

While Williams’ meager 0.5 sacks in 2019 left much to be desired, Gettleman opted to double down on his trade of the defensive lineman by slapping the former sixth-overall draft pick with the team’s franchise tag this offseason. However, as we sit here today, Williams still has yet to sign the $16-plus million franchise tender. Yet, the Giants GM doesn’t appear all too concerned.

Gettleman Confident Williams Deal Will Get Done

“I think we’ll be okay,” Gettleman said during a conference call on Monday. “I always think about bad things because, in my opinion, one of the biggest responsibilities I have is to eliminate distractions and let the coaches coach and the players play. You can’t guarantee anything in this life, but we have gotten to know Leonard really well and I feel really comfortable with the decision.”

Williams’ reluctancy to sign the franchise tender has led many to question why New York didn’t opt to use the transition tag on the d-lineman instead, which would have ultimately saved them $3 million in salary-cap space.

“Really what it came down to was we felt good about our cap space,” Gettleman said. “We felt for what Leonard brings to the table and for our team, it was more prudent to put the franchise tag on him.”

Gettleman Refuses to Put Timetable on Williams’ Deal Getting Done

The Giants hope to work out a new long-term contract with Williams. With his tender left unsigned, they have until July 15th to do so. However, if Williams were to sign his tender, his $16.1 million contract becomes fully guaranteed and both sides are allowed to continue to try and hammer out a new deal.

“You know, the bottom line is contracts get done when they’re supposed to get done. So, we’ll just move along. You guys know I don’t discuss contracts, I don’t discuss timing, I don’t discuss anything. They get done when they’re supposed to get done,” Gettleman said.

Not many New Yorkers were too excited about the acquisition of Williams in the first place. Most felt the same way when the Giants decided to place the franchise tag on him earlier this offseason. However, the Giants’ biggest blunder may be failing to come to terms on a long-term deal, allowing the former USC standout to play on a contract that his production points to being above his market.

