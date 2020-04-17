Giants’ Dave Gettleman Hints at Nate Solder’s Job Being Up For Grabs

The New York Giants inked left tackle Nate Solder to a massive $62 million contract with $35 million guaranteed ahead of the 2018 season. When the exact numbers of the deal came out, many scoffed at the idea of a team committing that type of money to someone who, at the time, appeared to be a declining player coming into his 30s.

In two years with Big Blue, while not outright terrible, he’s proven to be one of general manager Dave Gettleman’s biggest misses at the helm of the organization.

Now, less than a week away from the 2020 NFL Draft, per NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones, Gettleman appears to have opened the door for the possibility of Solder no longer manning the left side of the Giants’ offensive line.

“Is it a pressure point? To a degree. I’m not gonna lie,” Gettleman stated while discussing the idea of fixing the offensive line. “Is Nate Solder definitely LT? “The bottom line is, we’re going to bring in people to compete. Everybody’s got to compete. We’re not afraid to have too many players at one position.”

Signs Pointing Towards Giants Drafting Jedrick Wills Jr.

Did Gettleman say Solder would be out of a job? No, and chances are he won’t. While Solder has been a disappointment during his time in New York, he’s still serviceable, especially when you take into consideration the glaring holes elsewhere along the Giants’ offensive line.

2019 starting center Jon Halapio is currently rehabbing from an Achilles injury and remains unsigned at this time. Gettleman has hinted at the idea of trying versatile offensive lineman Nick Gates at the position, a player the team is apparently extremely “excited about.”

On the opposite side of Solder is an unclaimed starting tackle spot, and the most notable man for the job at the moment is free agent signee Cam Fleming, who’s been mostly a swing tackle throughout his six-year NFL career.

Chances are New York would like to keep Fleming in a similar role with his new team moving forward. This is why, despite fans clamoring for the Giants to draft Clemson’s do-it-all linebacker Isaiah Simmons, all signs have begun to point towards Big Blue snagging the top offensive tackle on their board with the fourth-overall pick. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, recent “buzz” in draft circles indicate Alabama’s Jedrick Wills as being that guy.

Raanan is apparently not alone, as NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, a Tristan Wirfs truther over the past few months, has begun to be swayed by the chatter he’s been hearing amongst scouts and sources close to him.

“I’ve said [Tristan] Wirfs for a while,” Jeremiah said when asked during a conference call who he believes the Giants will draft. “As we come down the stretch I’m beginning to think it’s Jedrick Wills.”

Wills is Gearing Up to Become Solder’s Heir-Apparent

Wills, who played predominately on the right side during his days at Alabama, would become a day one starter with the Giants were the team to ultimately use their first selection on the offensive tackle at next week’s draft.

Plus, with Solder currently 32-years of age heading into the third year of his four year contract with the Giants, Wills would likely be groomed to take over as the team’s left tackle of the future upon Solder’s release or retirement.

