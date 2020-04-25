Eagles Make Shocking Pick, Take Oklahoma QB in 2nd Round

The Eagles shocked the world in the second round and took a quarterback. Yes, he’s a developmental project. Yes, he could push Carson Wentz for playing time. Here we go.

In arguably the most unexpected pick so far in the NFL Draft, Philadelphia selected Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick. Hurts started 14 games last year for the Sooners and threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He is a dual-threat with his legs and arm as evidenced by his 1,298 rushing yards.

It’s a head-scratching move for a team that had no need for a quarterback. Hurts projects to be a gadget-style player, much like the Saints’ Taysom Hill, for the Eagles in 2020. No one is sure whether he’ll be the backup or the third-stringer behind Nate Sudfeld. Either way, Hurts has landed in Philadelphia and the fan base doesn’t appear happy about it. Wentz could be looking over his shoulder once again, similar to a few years ago with Nick Foles.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was quick to applaud the pick on social media. Johnson also played college football at Oklahoma. He wrote: “Norman to Philly! Let’s run it back!”

Hurts: Motivated & Driven to Succeed in NFL

One thing about Jalen Hurts: he’s one of the most motivated and driven players in football.

“Not everybody is that motivated, not everybody is that driven, not everybody works out after football games, he is an absolute workhorse,” former Sooners offensive lineman Sam Mayes told FOX25 in Oklahoma. “He’s like a caricature of himself, no one is that driven, no one is that motivated, no one is that perfect of a competitor, he’s like a robot when it comes to the way that he goes about the game of football.”

Hurts is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. That cannot ever be debated. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson surely has a plan on how to use him in Philadelphia. Whatever your opinion on the pick, the kid is going to make a few “wow” plays every game for the Eagles.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to Tim Tebow in an in-depth scouting report.

Like Tim Tebow, Hurts is a winning dual-threat quarterback known for his strength, toughness and character. Hurts is a more accurate passer and better runner than Tebow but is inconsistent as a decision-maker and tends to break the pocket when throws are there to be made. His deep-ball touch and intermediate accuracy improved this year so teams may see him as a developmental talent who will keep getting better in the right scheme. He’ll struggle to beat NFL defenses from the pocket, but his ability to grind out yards on the ground and make off-schedule plays should make him a solid backup with upward mobility.

The Human-Highlight Film from Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts is a big play waiting to happen. After transferring over from Ohio State to Oklahoma after the 2018 season, he continued to put college football on notice. Let’s take a look at some of his biggest plays and highlights over the years.

He has quick wheels and ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash …

Jalen Hurts showing his speed for his 6th Touchdown of the game pic.twitter.com/q70zU0KOfj — Alabama DieHards (@AlabamaDieHards) September 2, 2019

He has a big arm, contrary to reports that he is strictly a rusher …

Everyone: “Jalen Hurts can’t throw the ball down field.”

Jalen Hurts: pic.twitter.com/pRQWzMTp0G — AAWOL (@goaawol) September 28, 2019

He’s a leader and showed it even after getting benched in the national championship game …

Benched in the national championship game and still right there for his replacement every step of the way. True leadership from Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/kgdUYjLQNz — Athletic Recruiting (@ncsa) January 9, 2018

He’s got the “it factor” (whatever that really means) …