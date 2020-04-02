Eagles Let Super Bowl Starter Walk in Free Agency

He only played in 10 games last season but Tim Jernigan was a steadying presence during the Super Bowl run. Now he’s left the nest for Houston.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jernigan and the Texans agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million, including $1.25 million in guaranteed money. He played in 10 games in 2019 (nine starts) and finished with 10 tackles and two sacks for the Eagles. He was a big-time contributor and starter in 2017 when Philadelphia hoisted its first-ever Lombardi Trophy. Jernigan racked up 41 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in three seasons in Philadelphia.

The writing was on the wall for Jernigan after the Eagles inked Javon Hargrave and made him the highest-paid nose tackle in football. Jernigan broke his foot in Week 2 against Atlanta and never fully bounced back into the rotation.

The 27-year-old defensive tackle was coming off back surgery in 2018 for a herniated disc that caused him to miss 13 games. He’ll have a chance to compete for a starting spot in Houston after the Texans lost D.J. Reader in free agency. The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson was the first to report the move.

Jernigan Started for Eagles in Super Bowl LII

Tim Jernigan was a fixture in the middle of the Eagles’ defensive line during their Super Bowl run. He started 15 regular-season games, plus three playoff games in 2017, as Philadelphia shocked the world and beat the New England Patriots for the title.

Jernigan had 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks that year while solidifying the best run defense in the NFL, a unit that allowed just 79.2 rushing yards per game. Originally selected in the second round (48th overall) in 2014, Jernigan (and the 99th overall pick in the 2017 draft) was acquired from Baltimore in exchange for the Eagles’ 74th pick in the 2017 draft. He had 91 tackles and 13 sacks in three seasons in Baltimore.

The Eagles signed Jernigan to a four-year, $48 million contract extension in Week 10 of the 2017 season and the franchise had high hopes for him. Unfortunately, Jernigan couldn’t stay healthy enough to earn a spot in their long-term plans.

Philadelphia declined to pick up his $11 million option ($13 million cap hit) on March 4 in an expected move that saved the team about $7 million. His production will be replaced by newcomer Javon Hargrave and veteran Malik Jackson who missed 15 games last season after suffering a Lisfranc sprain in Week 1.

