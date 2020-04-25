Highlights of Packers’ 3rd-Round Draft Pick out of Cincinnati

Three picks in, the Green Bay Packers have finally acquired a new pass-catcher … but he isn’t a wide receiver.

The Packers selected Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara with the No. 94 overall pick in Friday’s third round of the 2020 NFL draft, which offers quarterback Aaron Rodgers another target in an offense that lacked consistent receiving weapons last year.

Deguara worked his way up from a two-star high school prospect to a standout member of the Bearcats offense during his five seasons in Cincinnati. During his final two years, he caught a combined 77 passes for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns while his 92 career receptions set a program record for most-ever by a tight end. Just look at the way he moves.

The Packers have now selected a tight end in the third round in each of the past two drafts after taking former Texas A&M standout Jace Sternberger in 2019. The two third-round picks also figure to be the top candidates for the Packers’ new starting tight end with Jimmy Graham no longer in the picture. The Packers also have veteran Marcedes Lewis and fourth-year Robert Tonyan — who officially signed his free-agent tender on Friday — vying for playing time.

List of Packers Picks

Round 1 – No. 26 (via trade-up with Miami); QB Jordan Love, Utah State

Round 2 – No. 62; RB A.J. Dillon, Boston College

Round 3 – No. 94; TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati

Round 4 – No. 136 (traded to Miami with Pick No. 30 for No. 26)

Round 5 – No. 175

Round 6 – No. 192 (from Las Vegas Raiders via Trevor Davis trade in 2019)

Round 6 – No. 208 (from Tennessee Titans via Reggie Gilbert trade in 2019)

Round 6 – No. 209

Round 7 – No. 236 (from Cleveland Browns via Justin McCray trade in 2019)

Round 7 – No. 242 (from Baltimore via Ty Montgomery trade in 2018)

