Brother of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Dies at 31

Jace Prescott, an older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, passed away Thursday, the team announced during the NFL draft. He was 31.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today,” the Cowboys’ statement read. “The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

Local outlets, including the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, have confirmed that Jace died at his home in Texas. No cause of death was listed.

“It’s the worst day of my life, all of our lives,” Prescott’s uncle, Phillip Ebarb, told the Star-Telegram. “We’re all freaking devastated.”

Though he never broke into the big leagues, Jace was a standout offensive lineman at Northwestern State (LA) from 2008-2010 — a literal standout, as he stood 6-foot-6 and weighed over 340 pounds, according to his school bio. Prescott joined the Demons program after attending Haughton High School in Louisiana.

“He was a great kid who dominated games,” his high school football coach, Rodney Guin, told the Shreveport Times. “He was a pleasure to coach—as were all the Prescott boys.”

Jace leaves behind father Nathaniel, brothers Dak and Tad, sister Natalie, and half-brother Elliott. Peggy Prescott, the family matriarch, died of colon cancer in 2013.

