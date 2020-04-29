Jarran Reed’s Number Change Is a Revealing Sign for Jadeveon Clowney

If Jadeveon Clowney returns to the Seahawks, it looks like he is going to be wearing a different number other than his usual No. 90. Jarran Reed confirmed on Twitter that he will once again be wearing his No. 90 jersey number with the Seahawks after No. 91 led to mixed results last season.

“To clarify all questions yes i am back in number 90,” Reed noted on Twitter.

After Clowney was traded to the Seahawks, the pass rusher purchased the No. 90 from Reed who ended up switching to No. 91 in 2019. Clowney admitted last season that he gave Reed a sizable amount of money to acquire the jersey number.

“It wasn’t cheap, I’ll tell you that. …He’s good, he’s a great player,” Clowney told ESPN 710 Seattle. “I knew he wasn’t going to come up off it cheap, so I was expecting to pay for it. …He had a great season last year with 10 1/2 sacks, so for him to come in with 10 1/2 sacks and still give me a chance to get that jersey was big, so I appreciate him for that.”

Reed’s number change could indicate Clowney is no longer in the Seahawks’ plans, or it could be a move by the defensive tackle to make some more money if the pass rusher returns.

“Either a sign that Clowney is definitely not headed back to the #Seahawks or a shrewd financial move by Reed,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said on Twitter.

Pete Carroll Noted After the Draft That the Seahawks Have Remained in Contact With Clowney

The Seahawks provided very direct updates on Clowney’s status multiple times during the team’s NFL draft press conferences. Seahawks general manager John Schneider noted that the team had been in lengthy negotiations with Clowney but had to “move on” to other signings after they failed to reach a deal.

Schneider also refused to rule out Clowney returning to the Seahawks next season. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll created a bit more of an optimistic outlook for Clowney noting that he had stayed in contact with the pass rusher.

“Just staying in touch with him, he is kind of patient with the time frames that are out there and all that, but he knows that the Seahawks is a place that he had some success and that he had a really good time and contributed to our club,” Carroll explained during the team’s post-draft press conference. “It is a pretty good feeling for him being out there still. Johnny [GM John Schneider] will take care of it and if there is an opportunity that makes sense, we’ll dive back in and pursue it.”

The Seahawks Noted They Had to “Conduct Business” Without Clowney’s Decision

Schneider may not have ruled out re-signing Clowney, but the Seahawks GM also noted the team had to “conduct business” as usual without the pass rusher announcing his decision. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith wonders if the “ship has sailed” for Clowney’s time in Seattle.

“I definitely wouldn’t rule out Seattle going for a package of veterans rather than just signing Clowney at this point. Ship seems to have sailed… but these are very uncertain times, so who the hell knows?” Smith tweeted.

