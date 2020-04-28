Seahawks Add Former Jaguars Speedy Cornerback

The Seattle Seahawks added another cornerback as the team claimed Jayson Stanley off waivers after the Jaguars waived him earlier this week. According to Pro Football Talk, Stanley was listed as a wide receiver and cornerback while with the Jaguars. Seattle categorized him as a cornerback when the waiver claim was processed.

The biggest upside Stanley possesses is as a return specialist. Stanley played at the University of Georgia where he was one of the fastest players on the team. The versatile corner ran a 4.37 seconds time in the 40-yard dash at Georgia’s pro day in 2019 which was the fastest time of anyone who ran that day, per Dawg Nation.

Seattle’s secondary struggled last season, and the Seahawks are looking to address this in the offseason. The Seahawks’ major move so far was acquiring Quinton Dunbar from the Redskins. Stanley is one more player to add depth in the secondary and contribute on special teams. Stanley is 6’2″ and 207 pounds meaning he has the size Pete Carroll covets in his corners.

Griffin & Dunbar Are Both Entering the Final Year of Their Contracts

Shaquill Griffin took a major step forward in 2019 and his play was so good he was named to the Pro Bowl. Both Griffin and Dunbar are entering the final year of their contracts. It was surprising that the Seahawks did not add a cornerback in the draft, but claiming Stanley could be seen as a similar move to a late-round flyer.

Stanley does not have any NFL stats after bouncing around on the practice squads of the Jaguars and Dolphins. He also spent time with the Falcons but did not make the team. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell noted that Stanley’s addition could be more than a flyer.

“Could be more than meets the eye on #Seahawks claiming a cornerback today. He fits Pete Carroll’s prototype for corners. And he has the potential to reduce Tyler Lockett’s load,” Bell tweeted.

Lockett’s Time Returning Kicks Appears to Be Coming to a Close

Through roster moves like the addition of Stanley, the Seahawks are making it clear that they want to lighten Tyler Lockett’s workload in 2020. We could be seeing Lockett’s time as a return man coming to an end. The Seahawks also drafted Miami running back DeeJay Dallas and Florida receiver Freddie Swain. Both players excelled on special teams in college and are likely to compete with Stanley as potential candidates to return kicks. Not only can Stanley return kicks, but he was also a gunner at Georgia with his speed allowing him to be one of the first people downfield.

“Coach Smart installed that in my head,” Stanley told Dawg Nation. “Why not play all four special teams? Why not knock people’s heads off blocking and being physical?”