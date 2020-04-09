58 Prospects to ‘Attend’ the 2020 NFL Draft: Report

It’s become quickly evident the 2020 NFL Draft will be unlike any before it’s time and hopefully unlike any it’s in future. The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly thrown a wrench in the epic plans the league had in store for the event which was originally planned to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, that hasn’t stopped the NFL from doing it’s best to make the day as special as it can be during the current climate, for both the prospects and fans.

Which is why, according to NFL.com’s Nick Shook, 58 of the top prospects in the 2020 class will be involved in the fully virtual production of this year’s draft.

Burrow, Young & More Headline Virtual Draft Participants As of now, we only know five of the 58 prospects that will be participating in the three-day draft event. However, they happen to be some of the biggest names in the entire class. LSU quarterback and projected top-overall pick Joe Burrow, star Ohio State edge defender Chase Young, Alabama standout receiver Chase Young, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts have all been confirmed as participants.

Per Shook, the full list of prospects to participate virtually will be revealed in its entirety on Thursday’s episode of Path to the Draft, which airs at 8 pm ET on NFL Network. The 2020 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 23rd through 25th.

NFL Draft to Serve as COVID-19 Fundraiser

Field Yates of ESPN first reported the news that the NFL will use the 2020 NFL Draft as a fundraiser for numerous charities aiding in treatment and relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL will provide the opportunity for fans to donate to the American Red Cross, All Of Us, Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, Salvation Army and United Way throughout the three-day draft event.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell provided a statement on the fundraising plans via the NFL Communications website:

“As we face this global health crisis together, we are filled with gratitude for the extraordinary work of first responders, healthcare workers and many others who are helping those in need. The Draft-A-Thon will deliver much-needed funding to many who are suffering as well as those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conducting this event virtually, and taking all necessary precautions while doing so, underscores the importance of staying home and staying strong during this unprecedented moment in our history.”