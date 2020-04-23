Joe Burrow’s Contract: How Much Money Is Likely Bengals QB’s Salary?

Joe Burrow is poised to be the highest-paid rookie after the 2020 NFL Draft. Barring a surprise, Burrow will be the No. 1 pick and the future quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Over the Cap, Burrow is projected to make $6,580,026 in 2020 as part of a four-year, $36,190,146 contract with the Bengals. Burrow’s estimated base salary is $610,000, but it also comes with a $23.88 million signing bonus.

Burrow is expected to make slightly more than last year’s No. 1 pick Kyler Murray. The Cardinals quarterback signed a four-year, $35.16 million contract in 2019, per Spotrac. Murray had a base salary of $495,000 along with a $5.8 million signing bonus which is split over four seasons.



The Bengals Feel “Very Comfortable” With Burrow

It has been an interesting year for the Bengals to have the No. 1 pick. NFL teams were prohibited from in-person meetings with prospects shortly after the combine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has been able to hold virtual calls with Burrow and other prospects. Prior to the draft, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor noted the franchise felt “very comfortable” with Burrow.

“We feel very comfortable with him as a prospect,” Taylor told ESPN. “We talked to a lot of guys but certainly formed a really good relationship with Joe and been really impressed with everything we’ve seen from him…He’s as advertised. All the things we heard about him, we saw from our first meeting with him and as we’ve gotten to know him over the last couple weeks.”

Burrow “Expected” to Be the No. 1 Pick But Was “Not Positive”

Burrow admitted he was “not positive” that he would be the No. 1 pick, but also noted that he expected to be the Bengals’ selection. Burrow is not counting things as a certainty until Roger Goodell calls his name to kick off the draft.

“I have been watching the draft enough years that I know crazy things have happened and I have watched people on camera slip and then the camera stays in their face and all that stuff so I am keeping everything on the table,” Burrow explained to Pro Football Talk. “I expect to be number one but you know I am not positive about it.”

Burrow is coming off a national championship season at LSU and one of the best statistical performances in college football history. The LSU quarterback threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing 76.3 percent of his passes in 2019.

As for Burrow’s earnings, the quarterback stands to make even more money from endorsements. According to 247Sports, Burrow was set to command $219 apiece for fans to take a photo with him at an autograph signing and $199 for his John Hancock on a mini helmet. Burrow already has worked with a number of brands including Lowe’s, Home Improvement, Bose, Nerf and Buffalo Wild Wings since forgoing his amateur status, per Fox Business.

“Former LSU QB Joe Burrow, the presumed No. 1 overall pick, has signed with @WME for endorsements and all off-the-field endeavors. WME agents Brian Bishoff, Garrett Yaralian, Ira Stahlberger and Jordan Bazant are representing him,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.