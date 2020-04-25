Highlights of Ravens Physical New Defensive Lineman Drafted at No. 71

The Baltimore Ravens have selected Justin Madubuike with the 71st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Madubuike comes with 105 tackles, 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles. He can occupy space in the middle of the line and add some punch to the Ravens attack. The pick was acquired from the Patriots in a trade back.

Now, with Madubuike coming into the mix, he will be the latest member to join the squad for the upcoming 2020 NFL season. Here’s a look at some of his highlights:

Now that Madubuike is in the mix, the Ravens will look forward to his exciting playmaking on the defensive side of the football field.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Continuing to add defensive backs and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason.

Perhaps adding a linebacker would help matters as well. That’s likely to be on the menu for the team in the draft when things get going.

Even if the team looks elsewhere to fill their needs early on, there could be some dynamic players waiting to help them out later on in the NFL Draft. Either way, the Ravens should be in good shape.

2020 NFL Draft Facts

The 2020 NFL Draft is taking place in an unprecedented virtual format, with teams not drafting together in Las Vegas, but rather remotely across America, This was due to concerns raised after the outbreak of the coronavirus. As a result, it was worried it could be difficult to consummate trades and deals with teams being far apart. Still, the league elected to go on with the event, so it will take place from April 23-25 and play out in the same way as other drafts, albeit with big changes.

It’s safe to say that few people have ever seen a draft like this in their lifetime, but with the shift to a more virtual society, it’s clear the shocking move might have been very necessary given the current situation in the world.

The Ravens will set out to continue their draft work all weekend long. Stay tuned to Heavy on Ravens for the latest analysis of every move the team makes.

