Kevin Garnett Lets Loose on ‘Snake’ Timberwolves Owner

It had been known for a while that Kevin Garnett was not exactly pleased with the Timberwolves organization. What we didn’t know was exactly how displeased he was. Following his selection to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Garnett let loose on team owner Glen Taylor in an interview with The Athletic.

“I don’t do business with snake muth—–as,” Garnett said of Taylor. “I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like.”

OK, then.

Garnett played the first 12 seasons of his career for the Timberwolves, who drafted him out of high school in 1995. He was traded to the Celtics in 2007 and on to the Nets in 2013. He was traded back to the Wolves from Brooklyn in 2015 and finished his career in Minnesota.

As Garnett understood things, he and his former coach, Flip Saunders—who was then in the front office for the Timberwolves—were in line to become part of an ownership group that eventually would take over for Taylor, who is 78. The plan would put Garnett in the front office. According to Garnett, Taylor reneged on that arrangement.

Flip Saunders’ Death Changed Garnett Arrangement

The catalyst was the death of Saunders from lymphoma at age 60 in 2015. When Saunders died, the succession plan for Taylor, apparently, went with him. The Wolves hired Tom Thibodeau to be the coach and general manager after the death of Saunders, leaving Garnett out of the loop.

Asked about the possibility of his number being retired in Minnesota, Garnett was clear: No, thanks. He does not believe Taylor truly wants him to have his number retired. Here is how Garnett described the situation:

“Glen knows where I’m at, I’m not entertaining it,” Garnett said. “First of all, it’s not genuine. Two, he’s getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, the community there. Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip. For that, I won’t forgive Glen. I won’t forgive him for that. I thought he was a straight up person, straight up business man, and when Flip died, everything went with him. “There’s no reason to complain. Just continue to move on. My years in Minnesota and in that community, I cherish. At this point, I don’t want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him. I love my Timberwolves, I’ll always love my guys, I’ll always love the people who (expletive) with me there. I’ll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don’t do business with snakes.”

Taylor Offered Garnett HOF Congratulations

Despite the 14 seasons he spent in Minnesota, Garnett wants no part of a jersey-hanging ceremony there. The Celtics, for whom Garnett played six seasons, will retire his No. 5 in the 2020-21 season.

For what it’s worth, Taylor released a statement on Garnett’s entry into the Hall of Fame, which was announced Saturday.

“This is an honor so well deserved,” Taylor said. “We congratulate Kevin on being selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. From the day we drafted him in 1995, we knew there was something special about him that Minnesota had never experienced before. I’ve watched Kevin grow on and off the court and will forever be grateful for his contributions to the Timberwolves organization. He was beloved by our fans in a way that only a few players experience and will always have a place at Target Center.”

He may have a place at the Target Center. It just won’t be in the rafters.

