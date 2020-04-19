‘The Last Dance’ Schedule: How Many Episodes Is Michael Jordan Doc.?

The Michael Jordan documentary special “The Last Dance” contains 10 episodes with each show expected to be one hour long. ESPN and Netflix (outside of the United States) will release two new one-hour episodes every week from April 19-May 18. The series was originally scheduled to debut during the NBA final this summer, but COVID-19 halted the sports calendar prompting ESPN to push up the release date.

This was an especially challenging process amidst the social distancing guidelines meaning the film team was mostly working at different locations. There will be two versions airing simultaneously for each episode. The unfiltered edition with profanity will be broadcast each week on ESPN, while the family-friendly version with edits will air at the same time on ESPN2.

Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” Is 10 Episodes Long

Director Jason Hehir described Jordan as “candid” and “unguarded” during the three separate interviews that were conducted over the years of putting the docu-series together.

“I expected him to defer to a poker face. And to maybe say, off-camera, ‘Hey, you know, I wanted to laugh out loud when I saw Gary Payton saying that,’” Hehir told Vanity Fair. “But for him to be so candid and so unguarded and so honest in those moments—I mean, if you listen in the mix, you can hear the camera crew laughing, because part of it is just the humor of watching him respond the way he responds. And part of it is the pure joy of seeing that this is going to be documentary gold.”

After the debut night, the next two episodes will be released on Sunday, April 26 beginning at 9 p.m. Here is a look at the upcoming schedule for “The Last Dance” documentary.

Michael Jordan Documentary Schedule: “The Last Dance” Episodes

DATE EPISODE TIME(ET)/TV Sun., April 19 The Last Dance Ep. 1 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., April 19 The Last Dance Ep. 2 10 p.m. ESPN Sun., April 26 The Last Dance Ep. 3 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., April 26 The Last Dance Ep. 4 10 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 3 The Last Dance Ep. 5 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 3 The Last Dance Ep. 6 10 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 10 The Last Dance Ep. 7 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 10 The Last Dance Ep. 8 10 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 17 The Last Dance Ep. 9 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 17 The Last Dance Ep. 10 10 p.m. ESPN

“The Last Dance” Re-Air Schedule

DATE EPISODE TIME(ET)/TV Sun., April 26 The Last Dance Ep. 1 7 p.m. ESPN Sun., April 26 The Last Dance Ep. 2 8 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 3 The Last Dance Ep. 3 7 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 3 The Last Dance Ep. 4 8 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 10 The Last Dance Ep. 5 7 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 10 The Last Dance Ep. 6 8 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 17 The Last Dance Ep. 7 7 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 17 The Last Dance Ep. 8 8 p.m. ESPN

Netflix Schedule (Outside of the United States)

The following is a Netflix schedule for “The Last Dance.” Viewers outside the United States can watch two new episodes on Netflix the Monday after the Sunday ESPN premier.