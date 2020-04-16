NFL Insider Explains Why Lions Facing Pressure During 2020 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have an important NFL Draft coming up this year, and quite honestly, they are one of the teams that are facing the most pressure to have excellent work when the draft gets going.

Even insiders agree that the team is facing CBS Sports analyst Jason La Canfora explained which teams needed to have the best draft and knock it out of the park when the selections get going. As he said, the team’s offseason has only helped to prove that the team needs to get things going in a big way during the draft. They were one of La Canfora’s trio of teams that must have success during the draft.

“Their offseason, some of the moves they made in free agency seemed a little desperate to some of their peers. We know that jobs are on the line there,” La Canfora said. “Ownership came out last year and said we’re not firing people now, but we expect to make the playoffs the following year. They still have some holes there, Darius Slay, they get rid of one of their best players for a third round pick and a fifth round pick.”

Detroit’s needs lend themselves to having to find difference makers across the board at different spots on the field.

“They better find a starting corner somewhere, they still need upgrades on the offensive and defensive lines,” La Canfora said. “This is clearly going to be a pivotal draft for Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.”

Obviously, it’s clear to see that the Lions are going to have to have a huge draft year in order to make sure they are in a great position to finish their offseason strong.

Lions Have Multiple 2020 Draft Picks

Detroit has traded away a pick, but also acquired a few selections within their move to trade Darius Slay. Now that the Lions have those picks, and have gained a selection in their deal for Duron Harmon, the Lions are now up to 9 selections for this year’s draft, including an extra third rounder.

Detroit Lions draft picks after their two recent trades become official: 3, 35, 67, 85, 109, 149, 166, 182 and 235. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 19, 2020

The Lions got back a seventh round selection in the Harmon trade, but did deal away a fifth round pick. They got back a fifth round selection in the move to trade for Slay.

This could merely be a start for the Lions, however. If the team is able to trade back from the No. 3 selection, this haul might only improve in the future. Adding more picks could give the team more crack in order to have a better chance at a bigger draft.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit cannot pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Chase Young would be the top option. Players like Derrick Brown, Jeffrey Okudah and Isaiah Simmons could also be considered.

Obviously, whomever the pick is, the Lions are going to have to knock every round out of the draft in order to give themselves the best chance at winning in 2020.

READ NEXT: Lions Should Have Astronomical No. 3 Pick Price Former NFL GM Says