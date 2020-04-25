NFL Draft Best Available: K.J. Hill Headlines Lions Best Fits

The Detroit Lions have done solid work so far during the 2020 NFL Draft, but the work isn’t yet done for the team as they set their sights on finishing out the draft.

Detroit will have a chance to put an excellent bow on the draft with a solid Saturday of work. What players should be highest on their list? Here’s a look at the best names on the board for the Lions when the draft ramps up again and closes out April 25.

Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah

Detroit needs some help on the edge, and Anae is an interesting option for the team when it comes to an aggressive player off the edge. The Utah product has put up a solid 29.5 sacks, 131 tackles and 5 forced fumbles in his career and is a hidden gem that could fit Detroit’s scheme perfectly. The Lions selected Julian Okwara already, but Anae is another guy who could add some major punch off the edge given what he can do when he gets to the quarterback.

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State has already seen Jeff Okudah go to Detroit, and a productive wide receiver could be the next best Buckeye to head to the Motor City. The Lions probably want to get their hands on some type of a wideout on day 3 of the NFL Draft, and Hill is one of the best options that will be on the board. Surprisingly productive, Hill put up 2,332 yards and 20 career touchdowns. He’s fast and can get down the field and blow the top off a defense. That’s something which Matthew Stafford would have to love, and it could be a sneaky good addition.

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

Gordon had an interesting career, putting up 5,596 yards and 48 total touchdowns in college. During the NFL Combine, Gordon impressed with his work to the point where he could be working his way up the draft board. Still, he figures to be behind names like Jacob Easton and Jake Fromm. The Lions probably don’t need another quarterback, but they could take a flier on Gordon and make sure he gets into the mix in order to provide the team some depth at the position and give them a developmental player.

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

If bloodlines are what the Lions crave, Moss has them given his father Randy Moss is an NFL Hall of Famer. Detroit might not need another tight end, but the team does need some depth at the position given T.J. Hockenson was injured last season and Jesse James was largely ineffective. Moss isn’t a perfect prospect, but he did put up 570 yards and 4 touchdowns last season for the Tigers. He could give the Lions a developmental tight end to work with down the roster for depth’s sake.

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

Similar to Anae, the Lions will remember Fotu from the Senior Bowl, and the big space eater would be an interesting addition for the Lions front. 82 tackles, 4 sacks and 17 tackles for loss paint the picture of a guy who is tough in the trenches and a possible ideal plugger for the Lions given their new look aggressive front with Okwara in the mix.

